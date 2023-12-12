Action1 Expands into Europe, Opens Data Center in Germany

A US-based patch management vendor is expanding into crucial EU regions and opening a data center in Frankfurt to ensure stringent GDPR compliance.

HOUSTON, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for distributed enterprise networks, today announced its expansion into the European market. This move follows a significant year-over-year growth in North America from 2022 to 2023. As a part of its expansion, Action1 established a data center in Germany, Frankfurt.

In light of the growing challenge for European companies to proactively address vulnerabilities and thwart ransomware threats, Action1's entrance into the European market is timely. Statista reports that organizations take up to 290 days to patch vulnerabilities, leaving a window of opportunity for cyberattacks. The European Council has identified ransomware as a significant EU cyber threat, with 60% of affected organizations considering ransom payments.

Action1 is set to introduce its modern cloud-native platform to European organizations, enabling them to effectively identify, prioritize, remediate vulnerabilities, and improve their security posture.

Key Highlights:

  • Local Presence. The company is establishing a presence in the UK, France, and the DACH region, aiming to be closer to its European clients and their needs.
  • European Data Center. In line with Action1's commitment to data privacy, the company has established a facility in Frankfurt, Germany, to help ensure that customers handling sensitive data meet the stringent GDPR standards and ensure data residency and sovereignty.
  • Enhanced Support. European customers will benefit from personalized support, available 24/7 in their time zones.

"We are excited to bring our proven expertise in vulnerability remediation to European organizations and assist them in staying ahead of emerging threats," says Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. "In the future, we plan to strengthen our presence within the EU market by expanding further, hiring additional personnel, and growing our partner network."

About Action1 Corporation
Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which TA Associates acquired.

Learn more at www.action1.com.

Media contact: [email protected].

Action1 s'étend en Europe et ouvre un centre de données en Allemagne

Action1 Corporation, fournisseur de la première plateforme de gestion des correctifs basée sur les risques conçue pour les réseaux d'entreprise...

Action1 expandiert nach Europa und eröffnet ein Rechenzentrum in Deutschland

Die Action1 Corporation, Anbieter der führenden risikobasierten Patch-Management-Plattform für dezentrale Unternehmensnetzwerke, gab heute seine...
