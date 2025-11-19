Action1 Ranked #9 Fastest-Growing Software & Services Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Company's 7,265% revenue growth reflects enterprise demand for autonomous endpoint management and patching

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced it has been recognized on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. Ranking #9 in the Software & Services industry and #16 overall, this achievement underscores Action1's leadership in autonomous endpoint management and patching, driven by both innovation and sustained business performance.

Action1 Autonomous Endpoint Management Platform

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved an average revenue growth rate of 1,079% over the three-year time frame. With a 7,265% revenue growth between 2021 and 2024, Action1 stands out as one of the most dynamic SaaS companies driving transformation in IT security and operations. This momentum is not a one-time spike but reflects a consistent growth trajectory, with 327% year-over-year growth and a 205% increase in the customer base in 2024, while maintaining a 99% gross retention rate.

"The recognition from Deloitte is a testament to the dedication of Action1's global team, united by a bold vision — to prevent cyberattacks that exploit vulnerabilities across every device, operating system, and application," said Alex Vovk, CEO and Co-founder of Action1. "Building on this momentum, Action1 will continue to expand its platform capabilities and global presence to empower more IT and security teams with smarter, autonomous patching and endpoint management."

Action1's inclusion in the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, along with its top 10 placement in the most competitive Software & Services industry, validates the company's strategy to disrupt traditional patch management tools with a cloud-native, scalable Autonomous Endpoint Management platform. The company's accelerating growth is fueled by customer trust and expanding global adoption, as enterprises seek reliable, automated security solutions in an evolving threat landscape.

"This year's rankings highlight both enduring leadership and breakthrough momentum," said Wolfe Tone, US Deloitte Private & Emerging Client Portfolio leader and partner, Deloitte Tax LLP. "More than half of the winners are prior honorees, yet the majority of the top ten are first-time entrants — demonstrating the staying power of established leaders alongside the accelerating growth of new innovators across key sectors. As in previous years, private companies continue to dominate, underscoring the agility that private enterprises bring to competitive markets, enabling the exceptional triple and quadruple digit growth reflected in these rankings."

For more information on Action1, please visit www.Action1.com.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

