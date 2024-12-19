Action1 Makes Its Full-Featured Patch Management Platform Free for Everyone, Including Home Users

News provided by

Action1 Corporation

Dec 19, 2024, 09:00 ET

Free 100 endpoints now accessible to small businesses, nonprofits, IT consultants, and households, advancing a safer digital world

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solutions, today announced a significant expansion of its free patch management offering. Previously available exclusively to business users, Action1 is now breaking down barriers to advanced endpoint security for everyone—including nonprofits, independent consultants, small businesses, and home users—ensuring no one is left vulnerable to cyber threats.

With 100 endpoints free forever, Action1 makes its robust, cloud-native patch management solution equitable for both individuals and organizations worldwide, empowering them to combat cyberattacks and safeguard their digital environments.

Small Targets, Big Risks

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting the most vulnerable among us—small companies, nonprofits, and independent professionals. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, around half of all global cyberattacks strike small businesses, and 60% of these companies go out of business within six months of a breach or attack. Unpatched vulnerabilities, which account for nearly 60% of all cyberattacks, according to the Ponemon Institute, are particularly harmful to small organizations and individuals with limited resources. Action1 addresses these challenges by delivering automated patching and vulnerability management across both operating systems and third-party applications, ensuring the broader community stays protected without requiring extensive IT or budget resources.

"Cybersecurity is no longer a privilege reserved for large enterprises—it's a necessity for everyone," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "We extend our platform to all—from small businesses to households—striving to make patch management both easy and universally accessible. In doing so, Action1 aims to ensure that cybersecurity is within reach for everyone, everywhere, building the foundation for a safer digital world."

With Action1, users gain the benefits of an autonomous endpoint management solution for the first 100 endpoints at no cost, with features including:

  • Ease of Use: Start patching endpoints in under five minutes and rapidly scale to as many endpoints as needed. No dependency on legacy tools, clunky integrations, or on-premise software.
  • Unified Cross-OS and Third-Party Patching: Automate the entire patching process for remote and onsite endpoints, from identifying and deploying missing updates to real-time reporting.
  • Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation: Prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. Detect vulnerabilities in OS and applications in real-time and enforce remediation.

With this initiative, Action1 now accepts both personal and business emails for new account registration at https://www.action1.com/signup.

To learn more about Action1 Patch Management, visit https://www.action1.com/free-edition/.

About Action1 - Action1 reinvents patching with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes — it just works and is always free for the first 100 endpoints, with no functional limits. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment with no VPN needed, it enables autonomous endpoint management that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001. For more information, please visit www.action1.com 

The company is founder-led by industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Action1 Enhances Microsoft Intune with Advanced, Scalable Security Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Action1 Enhances Microsoft Intune with Advanced, Scalable Security Solutions at Microsoft Ignite 2024

Action1, a leading provider of real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solutions, will be presenting their enhanced patch...
Action1 Named Patch Management Solution of the Year in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, Reinventing Approach to Patching

Action1 Named Patch Management Solution of the Year in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, Reinventing Approach to Patching

Action1, a leading provider of an integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solution, is pleased to announce that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

High Tech Security

High Tech Security

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics