Action1 Makes Its Full-Featured Patch Management Platform Free for Everyone, Including Home Users

With 100 endpoints free forever, Action1 makes its robust, cloud-native patch management solution equitable for both individuals and organizations worldwide, empowering them to combat cyberattacks and safeguard their digital environments.

Small Targets, Big Risks

Cybercriminals are increasingly targeting the most vulnerable among us—small companies, nonprofits, and independent professionals. According to Cybersecurity Ventures, around half of all global cyberattacks strike small businesses, and 60% of these companies go out of business within six months of a breach or attack. Unpatched vulnerabilities, which account for nearly 60% of all cyberattacks, according to the Ponemon Institute, are particularly harmful to small organizations and individuals with limited resources. Action1 addresses these challenges by delivering automated patching and vulnerability management across both operating systems and third-party applications, ensuring the broader community stays protected without requiring extensive IT or budget resources.

"Cybersecurity is no longer a privilege reserved for large enterprises—it's a necessity for everyone," said Alex Vovk, CEO and co-founder of Action1. "We extend our platform to all—from small businesses to households—striving to make patch management both easy and universally accessible. In doing so, Action1 aims to ensure that cybersecurity is within reach for everyone, everywhere, building the foundation for a safer digital world."

With Action1, users gain the benefits of an autonomous endpoint management solution for the first 100 endpoints at no cost, with features including:

Ease of Use: Start patching endpoints in under five minutes and rapidly scale to as many endpoints as needed. No dependency on legacy tools, clunky integrations, or on-premise software.

Start patching endpoints in under five minutes and rapidly scale to as many endpoints as needed. No dependency on legacy tools, clunky integrations, or on-premise software. Unified Cross-OS and Third-Party Patching: Automate the entire patching process for remote and onsite endpoints, from identifying and deploying missing updates to real-time reporting.

Automate the entire patching process for remote and onsite endpoints, from identifying and deploying missing updates to real-time reporting. Vulnerability Discovery and Remediation: Prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. Detect vulnerabilities in OS and applications in real-time and enforce remediation.

With this initiative, Action1 now accepts both personal and business emails for new account registration at https://www.action1.com/signup.

To learn more about Action1 Patch Management, visit https://www.action1.com/free-edition/.

About Action1 - Action1 reinvents patching with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes — it just works and is always free for the first 100 endpoints, with no functional limits. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment with no VPN needed, it enables autonomous endpoint management that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001. For more information, please visit www.action1.com

The company is founder-led by industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

