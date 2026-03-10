Action1 Expands Enterprise Ecosystem at RSAC 2026 with Rapid7, Tenable, CrowdStrike and Microsoft Defender

New integrations unify vulnerability discovery with autonomous remediation to accelerate enterprise risk reduction

SAN FRANCISCO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA CONFERENCE 2026 – Action1, a leading provider of autonomous endpoint management (AEM) solutions, today announced major expansions to its enterprise ecosystem, unveiling new security integrations with Rapid7 InsightVM, Tenable, CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight, and Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. The company also introduced its Universal Vulnerability Data Integration, enabling organizations to ingest exported vulnerability data from virtually any vulnerability management system into a single, actionable platform.

"These integrations represent a significant milestone in Action1's enterprise growth strategy," said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1. "Organizations are investing heavily in best-of-breed vulnerability discovery and endpoint security tools, but they still struggle to operationalize remediation at scale. By expanding our ecosystem with Rapid7, Tenable, CrowdStrike, Microsoft Defender, and universal data ingestion capabilities, Action1 strengthens its role as the autonomous remediation engine that transforms vulnerability intelligence into immediate, measurable risk reduction."

Enterprises commonly rely on vulnerability assessment platforms such as Rapid7, Tenable, CrowdStrike, and Microsoft Defender, along with third-party scan data, to identify and prioritize security risks across complex environments. However, these tools primarily deliver visibility rather than remediation. As a result, IT and security teams are often left to manually bridge the gap between detection and patching, slowing response times and increasing operational overhead.

By integrating directly with leading vulnerability discovery and endpoint security platforms, Action1 will correlate detected vulnerabilities with endpoint-level remediation intelligence and automated patching capabilities. This unified approach enables organizations to move from detection to resolution within a streamlined workflow, simplifying the entire vulnerability management lifecycle, from discovery and prioritization to remediation and continuous compliance.

Rapid7 InsightVM Integration

The Action1 integration with Rapid7 InsightVM connects vulnerability discovery insights with endpoint-level remediation intelligence. By aligning scan data, asset context, and remediation capabilities, security and IT teams gain unified visibility, accurate prioritization, and faster remediation of real risks.

Tenable Integration

Through its integration with Tenable, Action1 enriches vulnerability data with actionable remediation insights. Dual-platform verification enhances asset coverage by identifying unpatched, unrecognized, or missing assets across environments. Automated reporting highlights which vulnerabilities can be patched immediately and which require alternative remediation actions, supporting faster mitigation and audit-ready compliance.

CrowdStrike Falcon Integration

The CrowdStrike Falcon Spotlight integration correlates detected vulnerabilities with Action1-managed endpoints to identify patchable exposures and uncover missing or unknown assets across both platforms. Automated reporting and optional severity-based endpoint attributes enable accurate prioritization, compliance tracking, and more efficient remediation workflows.

Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Integration

The Microsoft Defender integration connects vulnerability findings with endpoint-level remediation insights to provide clear visibility and faster resolution. The integration flags patchable and non-patchable risks and identifies missing or unrecognized assets across both platforms. Automated reporting and severity-based endpoint attributes support streamlined remediation and compliance tracking.

Universal Vulnerability Data Integration

Building on its expanding ecosystem, Action1 also introduced its Universal Vulnerability Data Integration, enabling organizations to ingest exported vulnerability data from virtually any vulnerability management system. This capability centralizes disparate vulnerability findings into a single, actionable view, enriching raw scan results with endpoint-level remediation intelligence.

Automated correlation and reporting eliminate manual spreadsheet cross-referencing, helping security and IT teams quickly prioritize patchable vulnerabilities, identify coverage gaps, reduce exposure, and maintain audit-ready compliance with minimal operational effort.

Together, these integrations represent another step in Action1's ongoing expansion of its enterprise integration ecosystem, designed to unify fragmented security and IT workflows within a single operational framework. By continuously extending connectivity with widely adopted security tools – including upcoming integrations with platforms like Qualys – Action1 helps organizations reduce tool sprawl, simplify remediation processes, and improve cross-team efficiency through an automated, scalable approach.

About Action1

Action1 is an autonomous endpoint management platform trusted by many Fortune 500 companies. Cloud-native, infinitely scalable, highly secure, and configurable in 5 minutes—it just works and is always free for the first 200 endpoints, with no functional limits. By pioneering autonomous OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment without needing a VPN, it eliminates routine labor, preempts ransomware and security risks, and protects the digital employee experience.

In 2025, Action1 was recognized by Inc. 5000 as the fastest-growing private software company in America. The company is founder-led by Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, American entrepreneurs who previously founded Netwrix, a multi-billion-dollar cybersecurity company.

