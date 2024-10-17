Action1 Named Patch Management Solution of the Year in 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards, Reinventing Approach to Patching

The Action1 autonomous endpoint management helps enterprises promptly address the flood of vulnerabilities with highly scalable patching automation, preempting the risk of potential attacks and data breaches.

HOUSTON, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1, a leading provider of an integrated real-time vulnerability discovery and automated patch management solution, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as the Patch Management Solution of the Year in the Vulnerability Management category by the 2024 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards.

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the creativity, hard work, and success of cybersecurity companies, technologies, and products. In the highly competitive security solutions space, Action1 stands out for its extensive automation capabilities for unified cross-platform vulnerability management and patching for OS and third-party applications, strong commitment to security standards, and exceptional user experience. These features make Action1 a future-ready solution that helps thousands of organizations worldwide simplify their patch management process and protect their IT environments.

Managing vulnerabilities is a big challenge for enterprises not only due to the vast number of security flaws being discovered but also because the timeframe to patch them is reducing. Vendors are increasingly releasing updates for vulnerabilities that attackers exploit at the moment of patch release. According to the Action1 2024 Software Vulnerability Ratings Report, the number of exploited vulnerabilities increased by 22% in 2023.

To help organizations promptly address vulnerabilities and eliminate the risks of operational disruption, data breaches, financial losses, and other potential consequences of exploits, Action1 consolidates vulnerability management and patching automation in a powerful autonomous endpoint management solution, enabling IT teams to save time and effort.

"Recognition from the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is a testament to our focus on innovation and security excellence. As cyber threats continue to grow in both volume and complexity, Action1 unifies cross-platform OS and third-party patch management, aiming to make the patching process a breeze for IT teams. We're honored to receive the Patch Management Solution of the Year award and will continue to push boundaries in the quality of our solution and customer support,"- said Mike Walters, President and Co-founder of Action1.

With a strong commitment to security, Action1 ensures adherence to the highest security standards and is the first patch management vendor certified for SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and TX-RAMP. To further underscore Action1's commitment to internal security and solidify its position as a trusted vendor in the cloud-based patch management space, Action1 achieved CSA STAR Level 1 certification and signed CISA's Secure by Design Pledge.

For several years in a row, Action1 has been recognized for the excellence of its product by G2, the most trusted software review website. Being the #1 easiest-to-use patch management solution, Action1 transforms and simplifies the patching routine and security compliance for organizations of all sizes, with the first 100 endpoints available for free with no limitations.

About Action1

Action1 reinvents patching with an infinitely scalable, highly secure, cloud-native platform configurable in 5 minutes — it just works and is always free for the first 100 endpoints, with no functional limits. Featuring unified OS and third-party patching with peer-to-peer patch distribution and real-time vulnerability assessment with no VPN needed, it enables autonomous endpoint management that preempts ransomware and security risks, all while eliminating costly routine labor. Trusted by thousands of enterprises managing millions of endpoints globally, Action1 is certified for SOC 2 and ISO 27001.

The company is founder-led by industry veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who founded Netwrix, which has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry-leading cybersecurity company.

