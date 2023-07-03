Action1 Releases Free Tool to Help Organizations Mitigate Threat from MOVEit Vulnerability

Action1's free offering empowers IT teams to detect potential compromises resulting from the MOVEit vulnerability and gain comprehensive visibility into all instances of MOVEit File Transfer within their endpoints.

HOUSTON, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, announced today the launch of a free tool designed to empower IT teams in detecting compromised MOVEit instances and defending against ransomware attacks exploiting this vulnerability.

MOVEit, a managed file transfer software developed by Progress Software, has been extensively utilized by thousands of IT departments in the financial, healthcare, and government sectors. Recently, a critical vulnerability (CVE-2023-34362) has emerged in MOVEit, enabling unauthorized access to the MOVEit Transfer's database and the potential alteration or deletion of its elements. Exploiting this vulnerability, hackers have already impacted over 130 organizations and millions of individuals.

To help organizations mitigate the threat of MOVEit vulnerability, Action1 releases the following capabilities, free for the first 100 endpoints:

  • Built-in instant "MOVEit Vulnerability Status" report. Check all endpoints for compromised instances of MOVEit Secure Managed File Transfer with exploited CVE-2023-34362 vulnerability.
  • Software inventory. Gain visibility into all vulnerable instances of MOVEit within your network.
  • Automated scripting and patching capabilities. Once compromised servers have been detected, users can run automated scripts to remove the compromised file from all affected servers and install the necessary patch, simplifying the process and saving time.

"What is particularly concerning is that 2,500 vulnerable MOVEit Transfer instances are exposed to the Internet, according to researchers. As a result, we might anticipate an increasing number of companies falling victim to ransomware attacks," warns Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research and co-founder of Action1.

To get your free Action1 account, visit www.action1.com.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the #1 risk-based patch management platform for distributed networks trusted by thousands of global enterprises. Action1 helps to discover, prioritize, and remediate vulnerabilities in a single solution to prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks. It automates patching of third-party software and operating systems, ensuring continuous patch compliance and remediation of security vulnerabilities.

The company was founded by cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, who previously founded Netwrix, which was acquired by TA Associates.

Learn more at: www.action1.com.

Media contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Action1 Corporation

