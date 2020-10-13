Action1 Unifies Security Patch Management for Remote Workers

According to CSO Magazine by IDG, "60 percent of breaches involved vulnerabilities for which a patch was available but not applied" [source] . Organizations using Action1 can now enforce the same standard procedures and timelines of security patching for remote employees working from home, as well as office-based employees.

Key highlights:

- Information about all missing updates is consolidated in real-time, from all locations, including home-based employee devices not connected to corporate VPN.

- Update approval workflow allows to prioritize updates based on security severity.

- Custom maintenance time windows prevent disruption of users during business hours, while forcing timely update deployment and automatic reboots when required.

- No additional subscription fees to use for any organizations using Action1.

- Entirely free for up to 10 endpoints. No functionality limitations, no ads.

"With the COVID work-from-home requirements, organizations are looking at methods to deploy Microsoft and third party updates, such as updates for Adobe products," said Jonathan Jervell, Sr. Systems Administrator from Stealth Partner Group. "We cannot rely on the user base to connect with the corporate VPN. A reliable method is needed to manage these systems."

"Many IT security teams were caught off-guard when the world had to suddenly switch to remote work because of COVID lockdowns," said Alex Vovk, CEO of Action1 Corporation. "Existing on-premise tools, such as WSUS or built-in Windows Update simply stopped working as intended when employees took their laptops home. At the same time, cybercriminals exploiting unpatched systems only intensified their attacks. Organizations using Action1 can take back control and ensure that all users, in all locations, are adequately protected from cyberattacks."

To learn more about Action1's Cloud-based patch management, please visit: https://www.action1.com/p/Free-Patch-Management-pm.html

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 provides a cloud-based endpoint security platform that enables patch management, remote access and management, software deployment, IT asset inventory and reporting, and more. Founded in 2016 by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters, Action1 is used by companies worldwide as a working alternative to traditional on-premise solutions that are no longer functional in remote workforce scenarios. For more information, please visit www.action1.com or call 1-346-444-8530

