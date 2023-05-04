Action1 Unveils New Product Strategy, Aimed at Enhancing Organizations' Resilience to Cyber Threats

Action1 will add vulnerability discovery and prioritization to its patch management capabilities to empower enterprises to discover, prioritize and remediate security vulnerabilities before they are exploited.

HOUSTON, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, a provider of the #1 risk-based patch management platform designed for work-from-anywhere enterprises, announced a new product strategy aimed at enhancing organizations' resilience to cyber threats. In line with this strategy, the company is looking to add vulnerability discovery and prioritization based on IT asset value to its patch management capabilities to empower organizations to proactively manage their security risks.

Organizations face significant challenges in mitigating threats due to the growing number of security vulnerabilities and the rapid exploitation of these vulnerabilities by ransomware gangs. Plus, the increasing complexity of hybrid IT environments makes it difficult to prioritize vulnerabilities, resulting in significant delays in remediation. According to Statista, organizations take, on average, between 290 and 180 days to patch vulnerabilities, giving attackers more time to breach corporate systems. With the predicted $8 trillion cost of cybercrime in 2023, defenders seek solutions that enable them to be more proactive in their cybersecurity efforts to mitigate the risks posed by increasingly active threat actors.

A single platform combining vulnerability discovery, prioritization, and automated remediation, will enable defenders to allocate resources effectively and establish a more comprehensive approach to vulnerability remediation based on risk and IT asset value.

"Organizations need to move beyond security to cyber resiliency with a focus on risk assessments," said Mike Walters, VP of Vulnerability and Threat Research and co-founder of Action1. "As attackers start exploiting known vulnerabilities shortly after patches are released, proactive solutions are needed to help IT teams identify and mitigate potential risks to their organization."

Action1 Vulnerability Discovery will be available in Q3 2023.

Action1 Vulnerability Prioritization will be available in Q4 2023.

