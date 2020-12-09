ActionIQ Expands Executive Team In Response To Exponential Revenue Growth In The Customer Data Platform Market

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leading Enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP), today announced the addition of two new C-level executives to its leadership suite. The announcement comes on the heels of the company's 100 percent year-over-year revenue growth, with the two senior execs being called upon to continue rapid expansion and adoption of the ActionIQ platform.

Leah Pope, formerly of Salesforce, where she served as Head of Marketing, Marketing Cloud, Pardot, and as Chief Marketing Officer of Datorama, joins ActionIQ as Chief Marketing Officer. Chris Masino joins from Act-On Software, where he was Chief Revenue Officer, to take on the CRO role at ActionIQ. Both will be based in New York City, reporting directly to ActionIQ CEO Tasso Argyros.

"ActionIQ doubled its revenue in the past 12 months—a testament to the size of the problem we solve and our technology's ability to unify massive amounts of disparate data sets into one user-friendly platform—at a time when brands and businesses need to move faster and create more valuable customer experiences," said Argyros. "Leah and Chris, both with proven track records in delivering results for world-class technology companies, will be critical to driving even more momentum and ensure ActionIQ remains the market leading CDP for large enterprise brands."

As CMO, Pope will be responsible for creating market positioning, messaging, and communications strategy to promote business development, customer experience, and market leadership. She has a mandate to build a world class marketing organization for ActionIQ—a marketing group designed to help companies better understand how to solve data challenges and empower teams to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints.

Before her previous role at Salesforce, Pope was the CMO of Datorama, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2018. While at Datorama, she built a global marketing organization and go-to-market strategy that successfully executed a customer-centric approach to category creation, market leadership, and rapid revenue growth. Prior to that, she was CMO at Synthesio and held various other marketing leadership positions within IBM, Lombardi Software (acquired by IBM), Inquisite, and Fatwire.

In his CRO post at ActionIQ, Masino will be tasked with running the global go-to-market strategy and will oversee all CDP revenue teams across direct and indirect channels. He is charged with building a scalable and repeatable sales engine to help prepare the company for hyper growth. A critical part of his remit will be to ensure all go-to-market teams can successfully help large brands convert their most complex customer data challenges into increased revenue and improved operating margins.

Masino served as Act-On Software's CRO for 3 years, where transformed the go-to-market strategy with an enterprise sales process and qualification methodology which resulted in higher win rates, increased sales productivity, and ultimately faster revenue growth and profitability. Prior, he held key sales leadership roles at Jive Software, Mercury Interactive (acquired by HP), EMC, and CA Technologies.

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels.

