ACTIONIQ NAMED A VISIONARY IN THE INAUGURAL GARTNER® MAGIC QUADRANT™ FOR CUSTOMER DATA PLATFORMS

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActionIQ , the leading Composable Customer Data Platform (CDP), announced today it has been named a Visionary on the inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CDPs, identifying those solutions that help connect a brands' customer data with personalized experiences. Gartner recognized ActionIQ on its ability to execute and completeness of vision.

"Being recognized as a Visionary in this inaugural Magic Quadrant by Gartner is, we feel, a significant validation of our strategic approach and the outstanding efforts of our team and, unlike bundled CDPs, reverse ETL tools, and marketing clouds, underscores the tangible benefits our composable CDP platform offers clients," said Tasso Argyros, CEO and co-founder of ActionIQ.

ActionIQ client Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, moved from using a legacy bundled CDP to harnessing the power of ActionIQ's composable CDP, leading to remarkable accomplishments including a 71% increase in customer conversion rates and an 65% reduction in campaign production time.

"ActionIQ has transformed our operations," said Glen Shillinglaw, Global VP of Marketing Operations at Atlassian. "With our previous, non-composable solution, data movement was costly, system performance lagged, and it struggled to match our scale."

ActionIQ allows clients to:

Build smart audiences using data from any source

Personalize customer interactions in real-time

Orchestrate customer journeys across any channel

Activate customer data from data warehouses into marketing and customer experience tools without making copies

Resolve identities and drive more efficient ad spend

Enhance GenAI models with real context from the customer experience

"ActionIQ is capable of tremendous scale and this makes us appealing to enterprises, unlike many CDPs and alternate approaches," said Justin Dabrabant, Chief Product Officer at ActionIQ. "However, our client profile is extremely diverse.

Discover why ActionIQ is a Visionary in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms with this complimentary report . Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, Magic Quadrant and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Customer Data Platforms, By Lizzy Foo Kune , Benjamin Bloom , Rachel Smith , Adriel Tey , Suzanne White , David Walters , 14 February 2024

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ, the leading Composable Customer Data Platform is designed for enterprise brands who want to grow faster and deliver meaningful experiences for their customers. Built for data in constant motion, ActionIQ's unique composable architecture gives marketers easy and secure ways to activate data anywhere in the customer experience while keeping data securely where it lives. Unify data from any source, build smart audiences, resolve customer identities, and design personalized interactions that unlock revenue across the entire customer lifecycle – all while helping technical teams extend existing technology investments to manage data governance, costs, and performance. Enterprise brands such as Albertsons, Atlassian, Bloomberg, DoorDash, HP, and many more use ActionIQ to drive growth through extraordinary customer experiences. Learn more at actioniq.com .

