ActionIQ Partners With Data Axle To Power Superior Identity Resolution And Identity Enrichment For B2B Marketers

ActionIQ partners with Data Axle to offer a complete B2B customer experience hub. Tweet this

"When investing in building rich customer profiles, it's critical to enrich them with trustworthy intelligence and then operationalize them across the enterprise," said Justin DeBrabant, VP of Product, ActionIQ. "ActionIQ selected Data Axle to be our business data partner because their data is robust, accurate and reliable, and the ability to unify individual and account levels into a single framework is invaluable for B2B customers. Our partnership will provide clients with the best of both worlds: gaining deep customer insight, and ensuring that data makes an immediate impact on customer experience and business growth."

"We are pleased to be part of ActionIQ's partner ecosystem, especially given their ability to connect first-party data and orchestrate customer experiences at scale," said Bob Toth, SVP and General Manager of Data Licensing at Data Axle. "Data Axle's data is leveraged by the world's largest technology companies and federal agencies to power their products and services, and we're proud that this high-quality data is now available to ActionIQ's customers. By incorporating our data into ActionIQ's CDP, we enable users to have trustworthy identity resolution and key linkages across the dimensions of a targeted account."

The partnership will combine ActionIQ's algorithmic-based identity stitching capabilities with Data Axle's authoritative-based ID resolution at both the individual and account levels, into a single framework. Data Axle optimizes identity matching and provides additional enrichment and hygiene to ensure insights are accurate and experiences are helpful. ActionIQ unifies customer data into a single interface designed for business users to analyze behavior, predict next-best experiences and orchestrate customer journeys across all channels.

About ActionIQ

ActionIQ is at the center of a data-driven revolution that is changing the way brands think about customer experience, digital transformation and the value of customer data as a core corporate asset. We concentrate on solving enterprise data challenges so that teams are empowered to create authentic customer experiences across all brand touchpoints. ActionIQ helps G2000 companies by connecting their first-party customer data, providing an easy-to-use interface for business users to access customer insights, and enabling customer experience orchestration across channels. We are helping brands like The New York Times, Pandora Media, The Hartford, Shopify, American Eagle Outfitters and others grow customer satisfaction and revenue. To learn more, visit ActionIQ.com

About Data Axle

Data Axle is a leading provider of data, data-driven marketing and real-time business intelligence solutions for enterprise, small business, nonprofit and political organizations. The company's solutions enable clients to acquire and retain customers, as well as enhance their user experiences through proprietary business and consumer data, artificial intelligence/machine learning models, innovative software applications and expert professional services. Data Axle's cloud-based platform delivers data and data updates in real-time via APIs, CRM integrations, SaaS, and managed services. Data Axle has 45+ years of experience helping organizations exceed their goals. For more information, visit www.data-axle.com.

Media Contact

Laura Goldberg

LBG Public Relations for ActionIQ

[email protected]

+1-347-683-1859

Kendall Allen Rockwell

WIT Strategy for Data Axle

[email protected]

+1-917-714-9213

SOURCE ActionIQ

Related Links

www.actioniq.com

