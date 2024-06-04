Activate Consulting Promotes Cigdem Binal to Associate Partner as Firm Expands Expertise and Roster

Binal to play a pivotal role in client growth and due diligence

SAN FRANCISCO and NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate Consulting (Activate), the leading management consulting firm for technology, internet, media, ecommerce, entertainment and sports companies, announced that Cigdem Binal has been appointed Associate Partner. Cigdem works with media and technology companies to define growth strategies and improve business performance through product, pricing, new business and go-to-market strategies. She also works with private equity firms on strategic due diligence and performance improvement.

Cigdem Binal, Associate Partner at Activate Consulting

During her tenure at Activate, Cigdem developed a winning market entry strategy for a major consumer electronics company by identifying how it could leverage its established OEM relationships and M&A. She built a digital distribution strategy and AVOD programming strategy for one of the largest U.S. broadcasters. She also defined the strategy and financial plan for a leading digital automobile marketplace to improve strategic positioning, performance and shareholder value.

"Cigdem has demonstrated a strong track record for successful go-to-market strategies that drive profitable growth," said Activate Co-Founder and CEO Michael J. Wolf. "She brings great value to the businesses we partner with, and has proven leadership driving innovation."

Prior to joining Activate, Cigdem was a venture capitalist, focused on B2B technologies. Her experience spans adtech, video, ecommerce, marketplaces, consumer electronics, media data and measurement, filmed entertainment, travel, news and digital publishing.

"I've been leveraging my experience at Activate to make an impact on the top technology, internet, media, and ecommerce companies globally," said Binal. "I'm excited that I can also apply my track record to advise principal investors for investment and value-creation opportunities in the technology and media ecosystem."

Cigdem received graduate degrees from New York University (MS in Marketing), Bogazici University (MBA) and a BSc in Telecommunications Engineering from Sabanci University.

About Activate Consulting

Activate Consulting (Activate), based in New York, is a next generation management consulting firm focused on technology, internet, media, and ecommerce companies. Michael J. Wolf, the former President and COO at MTV Networks, founded the company in 2010. Activate works with CEOs and senior management teams to define strategies, drive innovation, and improve revenue performance in areas such as go-to-market strategy, pricing, consumer insight, and marketing. The firm is known for issuing its annual Activate Technology & Media Outlook report on the state of technology, internet, media, and ecommerce industries. For more information, please visit www.activate.com .

