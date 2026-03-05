Activate Doubles Credit Facilities to $72 Million with EDC and RBC to Support Global Expansion

WINNIPEG, MB, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Activate Games Inc. ("Activate"), the creator of the world's first live-action gaming experience, announced today that it has doubled its debt financing facilities to $72 million in partnership with Export Development Canada (EDC) and RBC Royal Bank.

The expanded facilities fuel Activate's next phase of growth across North America, Europe, and Asia, providing a clear path to 100 locations in 12 countries by 2027.

Activate operates a scalable, technology-enabled active entertainment platform that combines physical gameplay with proprietary software, data tracking, and recurring Player engagement. The company continues to see strong unit-level performance, repeat visitation, and expanding global demand.

Global Expansion Gains Speed Across Europe and Asia

Following recent market entries in France, Mexico and Finland, and three additional locations in London, Activate's global expansion continues with first sites planned in Sweden, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Norway and Austria, marking an important next phase of international growth and bringing the company's active gaming experience to new audiences worldwide.

"Activate was designed to scale globally," said Adam Schmidt, Founder and CEO of Activate. "We've built a capital-efficient model supported by proprietary technology and strong Player retention. This financing positions us to accelerate development in priority markets while maintaining disciplined execution."

Expanded Facilities Accelerate North American Corporate Rollout

The $72 million in total credit facilities support Activate's upcoming corporate openings in Miami, Las Vegas, Jacksonville, Ottawa and Montreal.

"These expanded facilities provide the financial flexibility to execute our growth strategy with speed and prudence," said Dan Haroun, CFO of Activate. "Doubling our credit capacity reflects lender confidence in our operating performance, development pipeline, and long-term expansion plan."

Backing Canadian Innovation on the Global Stage

"EDC is proud to continue supporting Activate as it scales and showcases Canadian innovation at the intersection of digital technologies and entertainment - areas where Canada has significant strengths," said Guillermo Freire, Senior Vice-President, Mid-Market Group, Export Development Canada. "Through our financing and broader suite of support, we're helping high-potential Canadian companies like Activate build resilience and advance their growth."

To learn more about how Activate is bringing play all around the world, visit PlayActivate.com.

ABOUT ACTIVATE

The games await. Behind every door, you'll need your reflexes, your wits, and your friends to beat them. Play against the room or against each other–it's easy to play but hard to beat. Welcome to Activate. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada, Activate has grown to more than 70 locations across Canada, the U.S., France, Finland, Mexico, the U.K., and the U.A.E.

