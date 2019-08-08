ACTIVATE Partners with Pinterest to Provide Deeper Influencer Analytics to Brands, Agencies & Media Companies

Pinterest is an essential part of the broader influencer marketing mix, particularly in the CPG, wellness and other lifestyle verticals -- and increasingly important due to the longer content shelf life vis a vis other platforms, driving longer term value for brands.

"We're always looking for ways to help businesses extend their reach on Pinterest," said David Temple, Head of Content and Creator Products at Pinterest. "We're excited to make it easier for brands to discover and collaborate with creators, as well as track their performance on third-party platforms. Creators are essential to Pinterest and we're thrilled to provide additional tools and resources for them to leverage as they build relationships with businesses."

"We continue to see Pinterest come up more and more in conversation with brands as we design their influencer marketing mix. Consumers come to Pinterest when they are starting to plan -- therefore a fantastic opportunity for brands to enter the consideration set for a very high-intent consumer," said Kamiu Lee, CEO, ACTIVATE.

About ACTIVATE

ACTIVATE is a fully end-to-end, self-serve influencer marketing marketplace, with flexible tools to help you manage influencer discovery and casting, influencer relationship management (IRM), program workflow, measurement, and analytics. ACTIVATE also has a team of experts in-house that can help marketers ideate and execute on influencer programs.

ACTIVATE is the partner of choice for a variety of brands and agencies that span across verticals, such as Brooks Brothers, Harmless Harvest, FabFitFun, Tinder, Walmart, Rent the Runway, Artifact Uprising, Crayola, Levi's, Estee Lauder, Reebok and more.

Last year, the ACTIVATE platform enabled over 75,000 influencers to collaborate with brands, media companies and agencies. The platform allows you to curate and manage your own community of influencers, as well as to tap into an opt-in marketplace of vetted and authenticated influencers. Pinpoint niche groups by leveraging geo-targeting and micro-survey capabilities or dive deep with ACTIVATE's curated networks of creators. Notably, the networks touch a diverse variety of niche communities of influencers including 'brides to be', 'bilingual creators' , 'youtube unboxers', 'jet-setters', 'dog moms' (and more!).

