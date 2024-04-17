Activated Carbon Market size is set to grow by USD 1.58 billion from 2023-2027, increased need for purification in different industrial processes boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global activated carbon market size is estimated to grow by USD 1588.48 mn from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 8.42% during the forecast period. Activated carbon is a widely used adsorbent for removing contaminants in water and air purification. With global population growth and urbanization, particularly in China, industrialization drives economic growth but also pollutes freshwater sources. Activated carbon applications include water treatment, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, automotive, and industrial processes using various sources like coconut shells, coal, and peat. Companies like Cabot Corporation provide solutions for mercury control, regeneration, and adsorption capacity enhancement. Price rises, lockdowns, and supply chain disruptions impact market pricing and product quality. Regulations aim for pollution control and purified air and water.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Activated Carbon Market 2023-2027

Activated Carbon Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.42% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1588.48 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.7 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key countries US, China, India, The Netherlands, and Belgium Key companies profiled Advanced Emissions Solutions Inc., Albemarle Corp., BASF SE, Boyce Carbon, Cabot Corp., Carbon Activated Corp., CarboTech AC GmbH, Donau Carbon GmbH, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, General Carbon Corp., Hayleys Plc, Ingevity Corp., KURARAY Co. Ltd., Kureha Corp., MFAR Holdings Pvt Ltd., Osaka Gas Co. Ltd., Puragen Activated Carbons, Shinkwang Chem. Industry Co. Ltd., Tronox Holdings Plc, and Universal Carbons

Segment Overview

This activated carbon market report extensively covers market segmentation by Product (Powdered, Granular, Others) Application (Air purification, Water purification, Medical and pharmaceutical products, Food and beverage, Others) Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa)

Market segmentation by Product

The Activated Carbon Market is experiencing significant growth, particularly in the air purification segment. Drivers include urbanization, industrialization, and stringent regulations on mercury and harmful gas emissions. The major factor is the Mercury and Air Toxics Standards (MATS) regulation in the US, which mandates mercury emission control in coal-fired power plants. Activated carbon's high adsorption capacity makes it essential in various industries, including water treatment and air purification. Manufacturing processes involve using raw materials like coconut shells, coal, peat, and wood. Product purity is crucial, with factors like calcium, iron, and ash content affecting carbon yield and price. Regeneration and reuse are key to maintaining affordability. Cabot Corporation is a significant player in this market. Activated carbon finds applications in industries like automotive, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical sectors, and water treatment recycling. Price rises may occur due to lockdowns and supply chain disruptions. Activated charcoal and Powdered Activated Carbon are common forms, with Granular Activated Carbon used in large-scale applications. Adsorption capacity is a critical factor in product quality. Activated carbon is also used in mercury control technology and purified water and air applications.

Geography Overview

The activated carbon market encompasses the production and export of Activated Carbon and Activated Charcoal in the form of Powdered Activated Carbon and Granular Activated Carbon. Major exporters in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, including China, India, and the Philippines, account for over 50% of global exports. China, with significant vendors like Osaka Gas and Kuraray, exports primarily to Japan, South Korea, and European countries. Activated carbon finds extensive applications in water treatment for industrialization and urbanization, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, medical sectors, automotive, and various industrial processes. Raw materials include coal, coconut shell, peat, and wood. Mercury control technology utilizes activated carbon's small pores and high surface area for adsorption. Key industries, such as the chemical, petrochemical, and mining sectors, face global economic challenges and rely on activated carbon for pollution control. Manufacturing processes involve calcium, iron, and ash content, while product purity and pricing are influenced by regulations and lockdowns. Meso and macropores, lockdowns, and supply chain disruptions have led to price rises and manufacturing technical developments. Key raw materials, such as coconut shell, resin, viscose rayon, and carbon yield, impact product quality. Regulations and pollution control measures continue to shape the market landscape.

Activated carbon, a form of carbon with large surface area and small pores, is in high demand for mercury control in industrial air purification. US and European regulations, including EPA's MACT standards and the IPPC Directive, drive this need in coal-fired power plants, cement plants, and other industries. Key raw materials include coconut shell, peat, wood, and coal. The market faces global economic challenges, pricing pressures, and supply chain disruptions due to manufacturing process changes and product quality regulations.

The activated carbon market faces limitations due to the inability of filters to remove all contaminants, sensitivity to certain chemicals, and failure to eliminate pathogens. Storage requires careful handling. Key industries include chemical, petrochemical, and mining. Global economic challenges and regulations impact pricing and demand. Adsorption capacity is crucial, with coconut shell, resin, and viscose rayon as key raw materials. Manufacturing advancements and product quality are essential. Activated carbon is used in water and air treatment, with applications in sewage treatment, automobiles, and geriatric populations.

Research Analysis

The Activated Carbon Market encompasses a wide range of applications in various industries. Key players in this market include Activated Charcoal, Powdered Activated Carbon, and Granular Activated Carbon. This market finds significant usage in Water Treatment for potable water filtration and sewage treatment plants. In the Food and Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Medical sectors, and Automotive industries, Activated Carbon is utilized due to its small pores and large surface area, which enhances its adsorption capability. The Chemical Industry and Petrochemical Industry rely on Activated Carbon for Mercury control technology and manufacturing technical developments. Raw materials for Activated Carbon production include Coal, Coconut Shell, Peat, Wood, and Resin. The Mining Industry also contributes to the market as a significant consumer. The Activated Carbon Market continues to grow due to increasing demand for clean water and stringent regulations in various industries.

Market Research Overview

The Activated Carbon Market is a significant industry that caters to the demand for activated carbon products in various sectors. Activated carbon is a carbon-based material that undergoes a process to increase its surface area and porosity, making it an effective adsorbent for gases and liquids. The market includes providers of activated carbon for applications such as water treatment, air pollution control, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverage industries. Powdered activated carbon is a common form used for emergency spill response and for treating wastewater. Carbon manufacturers produce activated carbon through processes like chemical activation and physical activation. The global activated carbon market is projected to grow due to increasing environmental regulations and the rising demand for clean water and air. The market consists of key players such as Cabot Corporation, Calgon Carbon Corporation, and Carbon Activated Technologies. The use of advanced technologies and innovations in the production of activated carbon is also driving market growth.

