Medical Devices Market size to record USD 177.95 billion growth from 2023-2027, Emergence of innovative medical technologies is one of the key market trends, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global medical devices market size is estimated to grow by USD 177.95 billion from 2023 to 2027, according to Technavio. This growth is expected to occur at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.87% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Medical Devices Market 2023-2027

Key Trends Fueling Growth

Emergence of innovative medical technologies:

The medical tools market is getting better with new tech in fields like heart, brain, bones, and cancer. Heart monitors now are easier to use with touchscreens and can link up with other systems.



There are small heart recorders you can wear for days. New pacemakers are smaller and more reliable, some even work without wires. The shockers for bad heart rhythms are smarter now, so they don't zap you by mistake. Heart pumps are also getting better, helping people live longer and better.



Brain gadgets are getting small too, like a headphone that reads your brain waves to control things. For bones, 3D scans help doctors see better for replacements. Surgery with robots is also getting popular, especially for knee jobs.



Cancer treatment is getting safer and more exact with new machines. Overall, these improvements mean better care for patients all around.

Major Challenges:

Declining reimbursement and cost containment measures

The US government and healthcare providers are trying to save money by controlling costs. They're doing this by putting limits on how much they pay for certain medical treatments and procedures. They're also making sure that the money they do spend is tied to good outcomes for patients.



New laws like the Open Payments Act require medical device makers to report how much money they give to doctors. If companies don't follow these rules, they can get fined or hurt their reputation. Another law taxes medical devices, which makes it harder for small companies to make new products.



This tax also makes medical devices more expensive, which could mean fewer people can afford them. Other countries are also trying to control costs by setting prices and limiting access to new medical products. Companies now have to prove that their products are worth the money, or they won't get paid.



This is especially tough for companies that make things like artificial hips and knees because their payments are going down. All these measures are making it harder for medical companies to make money and could slow down the growth of the medical device industry.

Analyst Review

The medical devices market is witnessing significant changes due to shifting lifestyles and the rise of chronic diseases. Wearable electronics and wireless medical technologies are gaining traction, especially in health monitoring and fitness tracking. Athletes are increasingly using therapeutic and diagnostic devices to optimize performance and prevent injuries. Hospitals are adopting advanced equipment like insulin pumps and implantable defibrillators for better patient care.

Surgical procedures, particularly for cardiovascular diseases and diabetes, are becoming more efficient with the help of smart technologies. Regulatory bodies like the Medicines Agency are granting breakthrough designations to innovative devices. Despite the economic burden, there's a growing demand for wearable devices and home healthcare solutions to cater to the needs of an aging population.

Inpatient admissions are seeing a rise, leading to increased demand for capital equipment and consumables. The COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of medical clothing, masks, gloves, and surgical lights in healthcare settings. With the prevalence of chronic disorders and infectious diseases, the market for medical devices continues to expand, addressing various healthcare needs from diagnostics to therapeutic interventions.

Market Overview

As lifestyles shift and our population ages, there's a rising concern about cancer cases and related deaths. This trend highlights a need for medical devices like fitness trackers, therapeutic tools, and surgical aids. With many people leading sedentary lives, these devices play a crucial role in promoting better health.

Ophthalmic and orthopedic procedures are also on the rise, indicating a demand for specialized devices. In hospitals, there's a growing need for inpatient care, necessitating efficient and effective medical tools. Understanding these shifts is vital for the medical devices market to meet evolving healthcare needs.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

Product

Therapeutic And Surgical



PMDMID



Others

End-user

Hospitals And ASCs



Clinics



Others

Geography

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest Of World (ROW)

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

