Activated Insights Acquires CareAcademy, Creating One of Nation's Most Comprehensive Workforce and Training Platforms

Unified platform to transform compliance training and workforce enablement across the long-term and post-acute care continuum

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Activated Insights, a leading experience management and workforce enablement platform partnering with more than 16,000 long-term and post-acute care ("LTPAC") providers across North America, announced the acquisition of CareAcademy, a recognized innovator in caregiver education and compliance automation.

The acquisition marks a major step forward in advancing the healthcare workforce. By combining CareAcademy's powerful training and compliance automation platform with Activated Insights' deep expertise in analytics, benchmarking, education, and engagement, the unified organization will deliver one of the most comprehensive workforce development ecosystems in the industry supporting Home Health Aides, Certified Nursing Assistants, clinicians, and operational leaders across home care, home health, hospice, assisted living, and skilled nursing.

"By bringing CareAcademy into Activated Insights, we're uniting two market leaders with a shared vision to transform the caregiver experience while elevating care quality," said Bud Meadows, Chief Executive Officer of Activated Insights. "CareAcademy's strong market presence, deep integrations, and partnerships across healthcare are highly complementary to our reach across long-term and post-acute care. Together, we are expanding a unified platform for workforce enablement and experience management that drives measurable outcomes and growth."

The acquisition unites the two organizations under a shared mission of advancing the care workforce.

Empowering Providers Across All Care Settings

"Activated Insights shares our deep commitment to enabling the direct care workforce to deliver high-quality care," said Helen Adeosun, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of CareAcademy. "Together, we're empowering providers in every setting—from home care to skilled nursing—to strengthen their workforce, advance professional development, and grow with confidence. By combining our innovation in training and compliance with Activated Insights' analytics and benchmarking, we're redefining what workforce enablement means in healthcare."

The Combined Organization Will Deliver:

Expanded educational programs with simplified compliance: A broader catalog of courses helping caregivers, CNAs, clinicians, and leaders grow their skills while staying ahead of evolving state and federal requirements. The combined library includes more than 1,100 hours of training, offered in multiple languages, to support a diverse workforce.

A broader catalog of courses helping caregivers, CNAs, clinicians, and leaders grow their skills while staying ahead of evolving state and federal requirements. The combined library includes more than 1,100 hours of training, offered in multiple languages, to support a diverse workforce. Accelerated workforce growth : Recruiting and screening tools that connect organizations with qualified candidates faster, reducing the time-to-hire.

: Recruiting and screening tools that connect organizations with qualified candidates faster, reducing the time-to-hire. Data-driven insights : Unified analytics revealing engagement and satisfaction trends across employees, patients, clients, residents, and families.

: Unified analytics revealing engagement and satisfaction trends across employees, patients, clients, residents, and families. Recognized excellence : Benchmarking and awards programs highlighting organizations that lead in workforce engagement, care quality, and operational performance.

: Benchmarking and awards programs highlighting organizations that lead in workforce engagement, care quality, and operational performance. Seamless interoperability : Integration with most major home-based care and senior living platforms enabling automated compliance tracking and unified data visibility.

About CareAcademy

CareAcademy is a leading care enablement platform dedicated to transforming caregiver education and empowering caregivers to deliver exceptional health outcomes. By offering compliance and audit automation technology, actionable analytics, and streamlined training management of an engaging content library, CareAcademy is accelerating the world's transition to a caregiver-centric healthcare system. Founded in 2016 and based in Boston, CareAcademy has trained more than 800,000 caregivers and is trusted by more than 2,000 home care, home health, senior living, and hospice providers nationwide. To learn more, visit CareAcademy.com.

In connection with the transaction, Stifel served as the exclusive financial advisor to CareAcademy.

About Activated Insights

Activated Insights, a Cressey & Company–backed firm, is a leading experience management and workforce enablement platform partnering with more than 16,000+ long-term and post-acute care providers across North America. The company helps organizations optimize every interaction with employees and those they serve through data-driven training, recruitment, retention, and experience management solutions. To learn more, visit ActivatedInsights.com.

About Cressey & Company

Cressey & Company LP is a private investment firm focused on building leading healthcare services and information technology businesses. With a history spanning 45 years, the Cressey team is one of the most experienced and successful in the healthcare private equity field. For more information, visit www.cresseyco.com.

Media Contact:

John Porricolo

Senior Vice President, Marketing

Activated Insights

813.548.6454

[email protected]

SOURCE Activated Insights