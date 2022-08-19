Active Ingredients for Cosmetics Global Market to Reach $4.3 Billion by 2026

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Study Highlights a $4.3 Billion Global Market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics by 2026

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.

The growing consciousness among consumers about overall physical appearance, the general pursuit of beauty and growing awareness about the benefits of using various cosmetic products for improving skin care are driving growth in the cosmetics market, thus driving demand for active cosmetic ingredients that find use in their manufacture. The market for active ingredients in cosmetic products is being fueled by the escalating demand for sun protection, anti-aging and skin whitening products.

Growing concerns over aging skin and the desire to achieve even skin tone is also leading to high demand for active cosmetic ingredients. With concerns growing over premature aging, dry skin, age spots, premature aging, and pigmentation, demand is rising for ingredients used in anti-aging products. In addition, novel solutions in hair care and increased use of natural ingredients provide favorable growth opportunities for the market.

The global cosmetic active ingredients market will also be driven by the growing interest of male consumers in personal grooming and grooming products. For example male consumers are showing increased interest in hair care products such as hair serums.

Despite their higher cost in comparison to synthetic materials, natural or organic ingredients are finding favor amidst the increasing consumer focus on health and environment. The market is thus benefiting immensely from growing consumer inclination towards natural and active cosmetic ingredients, which is spurring demand for products such as botanical extracts, enzymes and amino acids. Also favoring the market is the escalating demand for multifunctional ingredients, driven by the rising sales of multifunctional products.



The positive outlook market is encouraging manufacturers to focus on R&D initiatives to develop new products featuring unique ingredients, thus driving growth in the cosmetic active ingredients market. Leading players operating in the cosmetic active ingredients market are adopting strategies such as new product development, mergers, acquisitions and expansions to strengthen market presence.



Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Thriving Beauty Trends Augmenting Scope of Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Shift in Beauty Product Trends amid the Pandemic Leads to Development of Innovative Active Ingredients

Pandemic-Induced Hand Care Products Boosts Demand Novel Active Ingredients

Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients

Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth

Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic

Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care

Increasing Use of UV Filters in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources

Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles

Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market

Rise in Air Pollution Drives Need for Anti-Pollution Cosmetic Ingredients

Organic Active Ingredients for Effective Coverage of Grey Hair

Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry

Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient

Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients

Popularity of Sun Protection Products Presents Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market

Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light

Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products

