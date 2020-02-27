Active Insulation Market Study, 2020-2027 - World Market to be Worth $401.9 Billion by 2027

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Insulation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Textile (Polyester, Cotton, Wool, Nylon), Building & Construction (Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS)), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global active insulation market size is expected to reach USD 401.9 million by 2027, expanding at a revenue-based CAGR of 5.9%.



Rising demand for insulation products to maintain the inner temperature in building structures is anticipated to drive the market over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing re-insulation activities under-insulated houses to save energy are further expected to support the growth.



The growing popularity of outdoor activities such as cycling, sports, workouts, and yoga are likely to ascend the demand for activewear and sportswear. This, in turn, is projected to support the market. Commercial availability of active insulating products coupled with their benefits including resistant to shrinking, stretching, and quick-drying are expected to aid the growth.



Increasing energy costs and growing consumer awareness regarding the economic benefits of building insulation are expected to have a positive impact on the market. Utilization of building insulation products such as glass wool and mineral wool is likely to accelerate in the estimated time owing to their benefits including easy installation, fireproof, and recyclable property.



Europe appeared as the largest regional segment with a share of 33.2% of the total market volume share in 2019. Favorable government regulations supporting the use of active insulation in building structures have benefitted the market in Europe. Increasing production of sportswear and activewear in countries like China and India are likely to aid the market in Asia Pacific.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

The demand for glass wool product for building and construction applications is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% by revenue, from 2020 to 2027, on account of its superior heat insulation coupled with ease of application in the construction industry

Polyester emerged as the largest product segment for textile applications in 2019 and is estimated to generate revenue of USD 63.4 million by 2027 on account of efficient moisture handling, non-allergic, and non-itch property

by 2027 on account of efficient moisture handling, non-allergic, and non-itch property Global expanded polystyrene (EPS) demand in building and construction was estimated at USD 56.7 million in 2019 and is anticipated to witness staggered growth over the forecast period due to improved performance

in 2019 and is anticipated to witness staggered growth over the forecast period due to improved performance The U.S. market in sportswear application was estimated at USD 7.1 million in 2019 and is estimated to witness notable growth rate from 2019 to 2027 on account of increased adoption of such products

in 2019 and is estimated to witness notable growth rate from 2019 to 2027 on account of increased adoption of such products Key players including PrimaLoft, Inc., Polartec, and Economical Building Systems dominated the active insulation market while accounting for over 65% of the total market share in 2019

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segmental Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. Active Insulation Industry Outlook

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Raw Material Trends

3.4. Technology Overview

3.5. Regulatory Framework

3.6. Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Market driver analysis

3.6.2. Market restraint analysis

3.6.3. Industry Challenges

3.7. Business Environment Analysis: Active Insulation Market

3.7.1. Industry analysis - Porter's

3.7.1.1. Supplier Power

3.7.1.2. Buyer Power

3.7.1.3. Threat of Substitution

3.7.1.4. Threat from New Entrants

3.7.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.7.2. PESTEL analysis

3.7.2.1. Political Landscape

3.7.2.2. Environmental Landscape

3.7.2.3. Social Landscape

3.7.2.4. Technology Landscape

3.7.2.5. Economic Landscape

3.7.2.6. Legal Landscape



Chapter 4. Active Insulation Market: Product Outlook

4.1. Active insulation market share by product, 2019 & 2027 (Tons, USD Million)

4.2. Textile Insulation Products (Polyester, Cotton, Wool, Nylon)

4.3. Building & Construction Insulation Products ( Glass Wool, Mineral Wool, EPS, Others)



Chapter 5. Active Insulation Market: Application Outlook

5.1. Active insulation market share by application, 2019 & 2027 (Tons, USD Million)

5.2. Textile

5.3. Building & Construction



Chapter 6. Active insulation Market: Regional Outlook

6.1. Active insulation market share by region, 2019 & 2027 (Tons, USD Million)

6.2. North America

6.3. Europe

6.4. Asia Pacific

6.5. Middle East & Africa

6.6. Central & South America



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Company Market Share

7.2. Key players & recent developments & their impact on the industry

7.3. Key Company/Competition Categorization

7.4. Vendor Landscape

7.4.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.5. Public Companies

7.5.1. Company market position analysis

7.5.2. Company Market Ranking

7.5.3. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

7.6. Private Companies

7.6.1. List of key emerging companies and their Geographical Presence



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1. Polartec

8.1.1. Company Overview

8.1.2. Financial Performance

8.1.3. Product Benchmarking

8.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

8.2. PrimaLoft, Inc.

8.3. W.L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

8.4. INVISTA

8.5. Viridian

8.6. Ecological Building Systems

8.7. Remmers Ltd.

8.8. Unger Diffutherm GmbH

8.9. HDWool

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iupliy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

