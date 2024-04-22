Active Nutrition Leader Ready® Launches New Kids Whole Grain Protein Bars

The Brand Expands its Commitment to Fueling the Family with its Latest Innovation

PITTSBURGH, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready®, one of America's fastest-growing active nutrition companies and the creator of the best-selling Ready® Clean Protein Bars, proudly announces the launch of its new Kids Whole Grain Protein Bars. The company, which includes leading athletes with global basketball star Giannis Antetokounmpo and football superstar Aaron Donald, continues its mission to Fuel the Family by bringing unique food and beverage innovations to the market – by introducing its latest functional snack tailored to the nutritional needs of children.

The Science and Nutrition team at Ready® identified an opportunity in the market among the many existing snack food options for kids that lack an optimal nutritional profile to specifically meet the needs of active children. Ready®'s Kids Whole Grain Protein Bars are packed with 6 grams of protein, 8 grams of whole grains, and 20% less sugar than other leading kids whole grain snack bars. This superior combination of key ingredients not only supports the energy needs of active children but also addresses the demand for healthier snack options.

Ready®'s Chief Science Officer, Dr. Kim Beals commented, "Ensuring our Kids Whole Grain Protein Bars not only meet the nutritional needs of children but also satisfy their taste buds was a top priority for us. We understand that for kids, enjoying what they eat is crucial for sustained consumption. And why, each flavor has been meticulously crafted to deliver both nutrition and amazing taste." This dual focus on nutrition and taste underscores Ready®'s dedication to supporting the health and vitality of the next generation.

"Our Fueling the Family initiative reinforces our commitment to provide advanced, nutritionally superior food and beverage options for families everywhere," said Pat Cavanaugh, CEO. "As a parent, I can empathize with other parents who want to ensure they are providing convenient, wholesome snacks their kids enjoy. That's why we're very excited to introduce our Whole Grain Protein Bars for Kids; a delicious, better-for-you option that combines the best of whole grains, protein and fiber, designed to support the health and vitality of children."

Available in four delicious flavors: Chocolate Chip, Chocolate Brownie, Iced Oatmeal Cookie and Chocolate Peanut Butter, Ready® Kids Whole Grain Protein Bars are not only a good source of protein and fiber but also certified gluten-free, catering to various dietary needs. They are now conveniently available at Walmart, Walmart.com, select regional retailers, Amazon, and TeamReady.com.

Join us in our 'Fueling the Family' initiative and discover the deliciously nutritious Ready® Kids Whole Grain Protein Bars, perfect for breakfast, energy boosts, school snacks, and more. Together, we're shaping a healthier future for our youth and fostering the next generation of champions.

About Ready®

Ready® was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain, Pat Cavanaugh . The company's All-Natural Portfolio includes Super Fruit Based Sports Drinks, Sugar Free Protein Water, Protein and Snack Bars , Plant Based Functional Snacks and Protein Powders . Its products are currently available in over 25,000 retail outlets including Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Whole Foods, Wegman's, Meijer and Giant Eagle to name a few. Over 200 college and university athletic programs provide their student-athletes with Ready® products with the brand currently being the Official Protein of UCLA Athletics and Official Sports Drink of Gonzaga athletics and its nationally renowned basketball program. The Top U.S. Female Tennis player, Jessica Pegula , and NFL quarterback Kenny Pickett have joined the Brand as Ready® athletes. Ready® is also the Official Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) . The Brand also has a major funding partnership with the Susan G. Komen® organization to assist in its fight against breast cancer.

