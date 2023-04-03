Active optical cable market size to grow by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026; Growth driven by expansion of data centers - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active optical cable market size is estimated to grow by USD 5.78 billion from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 25.93% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the expansion of data centers. The growth in the volumes of data generation among IT and telecommunication industries has increased investments in the construction of data centers. In addition, the rising adoption of cloud computing among companies has created significant demand for data centers. The rapid expansion in the number of data centers has subsequently increased the demand for active optical cables for faster data transmission. All these factors are driving the growth of the global active optical cable market. For more insights on the market size (2022 to 2026) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Active Optical Cable Market

Global Active Optical Cable Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (data center, consumer electronics, high-performance computing, telecommunication, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The market growth will be significant in the data center segment during the forecast period. Companies are expanding their data center facilities to meet their growing requirements. For instance, in May 2022 , NTT DATA Corporation announced the launch of its first data center in Madrid, Spain . Such expansions by enterprises worldwide are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography Overview

The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global active optical cable market.

APAC will account for 55% of the market growth during the forecast period. The increasing number of telecom subscribers and the deployment of active optical cables in the communication sector are the major factors driving the growth of the regional market. Also, the ongoing deployment of the fourth-generation (4G) network and the future deployment of the fifth-generation (5G) network will continue to drive the growth of the active optical cable market in APAC.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region

wise and forecast market size (2022 to 2026) - Download a Sample Report

Global Active Optical Cable Market – Vendor Analysis

The global active optical cable market is fragmented. The market is steadily becoming more competitive due to evolving standards, significant changes in smart technologies, rising product awareness among end-users, and product launches in line with customer requirements. The vendors are focused on launching new and innovative products, cost-effective production cycles, and technological developments. They are making huge investments in expanding their production capacity to meet the ever-growing demand for active optical cables. Established vendors are investing in research and development to gain a competitive edge. All these factors are increasing the competition in the market. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

3M Co. - The company offers active optical cable, which is lightweight, flexible, and routable. It is designed with high-performance computing clusters and high-speed servers.

- The company offers active optical cable, which is lightweight, flexible, and routable. It is designed with high-performance computing clusters and high-speed servers. Amphenol Corp. - The company offers active optical cables, which are characterized by low power consumption, small size, and high reliability. It is designed to increase the capacity of data centers, improve port density, and reduce power consumption.

- The company offers active optical cables, which are characterized by low power consumption, small size, and high reliability. It is designed to increase the capacity of data centers, improve port density, and reduce power consumption. Broadcom Inc. - The company offers CXP2 AOC active fiber optic cable, which is permanently embedded into each end for applications with predictable and consistent link distance needs. It provides generations of optical connectivity at data rates up to 100 gigabytes per second and link distances up to 100 meters.

- The company offers CXP2 AOC active fiber optic cable, which is permanently embedded into each end for applications with predictable and consistent link distance needs. It provides generations of optical connectivity at data rates up to 100 gigabytes per second and link distances up to 100 meters. Emcore Corp. - The company offers 120 gigabytes per second CXP active optical cable. It is designed for high-performance computing, high-end ethernet routers, and switch applications that can reach up to 100 meters with an exceptionally low bit error rate.

Global Active Optical Cable Market – Market Dynamics

Leading trends influencing growth

The adoption of 5G networks is a major trend in the market.

The growing demand for larger bandwidth and speed has increased investments in 5G technologies.

Telecommunication service providers and network device manufacturers are focusing on the deployment of 5G networks.

The deployment of 5G networks helps enterprises in enhancing the performance of their high-bandwidth applications such as streaming and downloads.

Active optical cables serve as essential components in the deployment of 5G services.

Thus, the increasing adoption of 5G networks will positively influence the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering growth

The complexities involved in wired communication networks will challenge the growth of the market.

Active optical cables are pre-installed with fault detection techniques. The fault detection approach used by vendors involves the use of expensive testing equipment such as oscillators and pulse generators.

Also, deploying wired communication networks incur significant installation, workforce, and replacement costs.

These expenses could lead to a reduced return on investments (ROI).

Such challenges are leading to the development of wireless technologies, which is expected to hinder the growth of the market.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact

businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this active optical cable market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the active optical cable market between 2022 and 2026

Precise estimation of the size of the active optical cable market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the active optical cable market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of active optical cable market vendors

Active Optical Cable Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 25.93% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 5.78 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2021-2022 (%) 25.11 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 55% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled 3M Co., Amphenol Corp., Broadcom Inc., Emcore Corp., Fujikura Co. Ltd., Fujitsu Ltd., GIGALIGHT, Hitachi Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., II VI Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Leoni AG, Lumentum Holdings Inc., Optomind Inc, SANWA DENKI KOGYO Co.Ltd., Sopto Technology Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity Ltd., The Siemon Co., and Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Ltd. Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse through Technavio's Consumer Discretionary Market Reports

