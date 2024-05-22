Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market, 52% of Growth to Originate from Asia, Technavio

NEW YORK, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global active pharmaceutical ingredients market size is estimated to grow by USD 86.47 billion from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 6.73% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market 2024-2028

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Manufacturing Type (Captive APIs and Contract APIs), Type (Innovative APIs and Generic APIs), and Geography (Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)) Key Companies Covered AbbVie Inc., Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc., Apotex Inc., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cambrex Corp., Cipla Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Indena S.p.A., INTERNATIONAL CHEMICAL INVESTORS S.E., Koninklijke DSM NV, Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Sanofi SA, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Viatris Inc. Regions Covered Asia, North America, Europe, and Rest of World (ROW)

Region Outlook

Asia North America Europe Rest of World

1. Asia - Asia is set to contribute significantly to the global market growth, with a projected share of 52% during the forecast period. In 2022, Asia held the largest market share, driven by the proficiency of Indian companies in pharmaceutical manufacturing and compliance with GMP standards.

Companies like Lupin Ltd. and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. are key players in the US generic drug market. The presence of major companies such as Cipla, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd., along with government support for API production, will drive the active pharmaceutical ingredients market in the region.

Segmentation Overview

Manufacturing Type 1.1 Captive APIs

1.2 Contract APIs Type 2.1 Innovative APIs

2.2 Generic APIs Geography 3.1 Asia

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

In 2018, the captive APIs segment was valued at USD 95.44 billion, leading the market. Healthcare regulatory authorities focus on quality control for APIs and their production facilities, pushing manufacturers to rely more on in-house capabilities to produce high-quality APIs. Following the ICH guidelines and US regulations is crucial to avoid batch recalls and financial losses. Companies like Pfizer, Novartis, Sanofi, and GlaxoSmithKline are investing in their own API production facilities. This trend is expected to boost the growth of the captive APIs segment and expand the market in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market encompasses the production and supply of essential components used in formulating medications for various chronic disorders, including Schizophphrenia, infectious diseases, genetic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and chronic disorders. APIs play a crucial role in the development of biologics, biosimilars, oncology drugs, and diabetes treatments, such as Acetaminophen and Artemisinin.

The market for APIs is driven by research and investment in the pharmaceutical sector, with a focus on counterfeit drug prevention and ensuring the quality of excipients used in formulation. The production of APIs for chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes, and for treating infectious diseases and genetic disorders, is a significant area of growth in the pharmaceutical industry. The market for APIs is diverse, with applications in the production of both small molecule drugs and complex biologics.

Market Overview

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market refers to the global business sector involved in producing and supplying essential components used in the manufacture of various medicines. These substances, when combined with other ingredients, result in finished pharmaceutical products. The market for APIs is vast and diverse, encompassing a wide range of therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular diseases, neurology, oncology, and others.

The demand for APIs is driven by the increasing global population, rising healthcare expenditures, and the continuous development of new drugs. The market is also influenced by factors such as regulatory requirements, technological advancements, and supply chain dynamics. The API industry is a critical component of the pharmaceutical value chain, ensuring the availability of high-quality ingredients for the production of life-saving medicines.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

