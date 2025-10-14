Active Thermal Solutions Acquires D&B Heat Transfer Products, Expanding Midwest Footprint and Advancing National Service Model

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. and PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Active Thermal Solutions ("Active"), a leading U.S. manufacturer and service provider of aluminum industrial heat exchangers, today announced the acquisition of D&B Heat Transfer Products, Inc. ("D&B Heat Transfer" or "D&B"), a Michigan-based provider of radiator and heat-exchanger services for heavy-duty, off-road, and industrial applications. Active is a portfolio company of LDR Partners LP ("LDR"), a Houston private-equity firm focused on nationwide American industrial manufacturing platforms.

Founded in 1940, Active Radiator manufactures and distributes heavy-duty radiators, charge air coolers, and oil coolers through a nationwide network of distribution & service centers.

Founded in 2003, D&B Heat Transfer has earned a strong regional reputation for radiator builds, diesel-particulate-filter (DPF) cleaning, and aftermarket parts distribution. The company serves fleet operators and equipment owners across Michigan, Ohio, and neighboring states through a combination of custom fabrication, component sourcing, and in-house repair services.

The acquisition expands Active's footprint into the upper Midwest, complementing its existing operations through Active Radiator, Cincinnati Radiator, and Ohio Heat Transfer. Following the transaction, D&B Heat Transfer will be integrated into Active Radiator's operations, adding a Michigan-based hub that strengthens customer responsiveness and enhances regional service coverage.

"D&B is a high-quality business with loyal customers and deep regional relationships," said Marty Newell, Chief Executive Officer of Active. "Their culture of hands-on service and craftsmanship aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver the most reliable radiator and heat-exchanger solutions in America. With this acquisition, we are deepening our presence in the Midwest and reinforcing our commitment to being local where our customers operate."

Brian Amante, Co-Founder of D&B Heat Transfer, added, "We are proud to join Active. Partnering with a national platform gives our team the tools, resources, and systems to grow while keeping our promise of personal service to every customer."

The transaction builds on an existing partnership between the two companies. D&B has been a key customer and service partner of Active Radiator for the past several years, providing familiarity that will simplify integration and accelerate operational benefits. Amante will continue to lead local operations within the Active Radiator network, ensuring continuity, preserving long-standing customer relationships, and supporting a smooth transition.

The addition of D&B introduces enhanced DPF-cleaning capabilities and aftermarket distribution that broaden Active's service offering and strengthen its integrated business model. Operational improvements, including optimized logistics, and upgraded cleaning technology, are expected to enhance customer value, delivery and expanded service capacity.

The acquisition marks further growth under the Active Thermal Solutions platform in 2025. Active continues to pursue complementary partnerships across manufacturing, distribution, and service as it grows its national presence in industrial heat-exchange and cooling systems.

ABOUT D&B HEAT TRANSFER PRODUCTS

Founded in 2003 and based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, D&B Heat Transfer Products provides radiator and heat-exchanger repair, fabrication, and aftermarket parts distribution for heavy-duty vehicles, fleets, and industrial equipment.

ABOUT ACTIVE THERMAL SOLUTIONS

Active Thermal Solutions is a U.S. leader in aluminum, copper, and brass industrial heat exchangers and heavy-duty cooling systems. The company manufactures, repairs, and distributes advanced thermal-management components for fleets, industrial OEMs, agriculture, and off-road markets nationwide.

Through its family of brands, including Active Radiator, Cincinnati Radiator, and Ohio Heat Transfer, Active operates 16 locations across the United States, encompassing more than 300,000 square feet of manufacturing and service space. Together, these businesses form a national platform that serves transportation, infrastructure, and off-highway industries with rapid turnaround, engineering excellence, and locally responsive service.

ABOUT LDR PARTNERS

LDR Partners LP is a Houston-based private equity firm focused on control investments in lower middle-market industrial manufacturing businesses. Founded by U.S. Army veterans and seasoned investors, LDR builds long-term value through operational excellence, leadership development, and programmatic M&A across its portfolio platforms. The firm's founding values are trust, service, creativity, and discipline.

SOURCE LDR Partners LP