Active Water Sports Celebrates Success with Dealer Spike

Known for its impressive inventory, cutting-edge brand design, and notable presence on social media, this marine dealership is a powerful force that Dealer Spike is proud and honored to work with. Partners since 2015, the Active Water Sports team chose Dealer Spike as the provider for not only the dealership's website but also for Search Engine Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Digital Marketing, and Reputation Management. Lay says that the add-on tools his dealership has chosen to implement with Dealer Spike have "introduced a whole new customer base."

Dealer Spike and Active Water Sports, both Portland, OR-based companies, look forward to a lasting partnership in the digital marketing space.

About Active Water Sports

With two locations in the Portland, Oregon area Active Water Sports has a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory and a top-of-the-line service shop. The Active Water Sports team is knowledgeable and passionate about living the lifestyle that they sell.

https://www.activeh2o.com/

About Dealer Spike

Dealer Spike is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company devoted to helping customers increase leads and sales online. With powerful and distinctive website solutions as well as innovative digital marketing tools, dealerships see accelerated results with Dealer Spike.

http://www.dealerspikemarine.com/

