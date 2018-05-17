ActiveCampaign is focused on providing value with features that ultimately save time. With the introduction of Win Probability, users are armed with actionable insights that enable them to sell more efficiently and effectively, giving users more time to focus on business initiatives.

"Machine learning is often seen as a black box where users aren't sure what's happening behind the scenes," said Jason VandeBoom, Founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Win Probability is built to give our users visibility into what's driving the predictions as they know their business better than we ever could. By giving users the ability to customize the inputs, they can uncover the actions that make the most impact and better allocate their resources based on the likelihood of winning a deal."

Win Probability is built in the ActiveCampaign Deals CRM, surfacing the top actions that impact winning a deal. Using machine learning algorithms, Win Probability will then share the likely percentage of winning a particular deal, ultimately helping teams close more deals.

To learn more about Win Probability, please visit: www.activecampaign.com/blog/introducing-win-probability-powered-by-machine-learning.

About ActiveCampaign

Recognized as a leader in the sales and marketing automation space, ActiveCampaign helps businesses grow by strengthening their relationship with customers utilizing a blend of automation and human touch. Companies are able to automate many behind the scenes processes and communicate with their customers across channels with personalized, intelligence-driven messages. For more information, visit www.activecampaign.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/activecampaign-brings-machine-learning-to-smbs-with-win-probability-300650324.html

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

Related Links

http://www.activecampaign.com

