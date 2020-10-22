ActiveCampaign closes Q3 crossing 120,000 customers

CHICAGO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , the leader in Customer Experience Automation (CXA), has surpassed 120,000 active customers on its CXA platform. This announcement comes shortly after its announcement of $100 million in ARR and 100,000 customers in May 2020.

While businesses across the globe faced challenges and instability due to COVID-19, ActiveCampaign has consistently grown its user base. This speaks to the value of ActiveCampaign's CXA platform, which was more necessary than ever as businesses embraced digital strategies to engage more effectively with distanced customers through all channels and touchpoints.

Key milestones for the company included:

Achieving record usage, including 2.8 billion weekly automated experiences and 130 million monthly automated campaigns

Launching ActiveCampaign Marketplace, which hosts over 400 automation templates and enables customers to run campaigns out of the box. Partners contributed 10% of these templates

Hosting This Just Works, a full-day virtual marketing-hack event that drew over 16,000 participants

Releasing three new solutions: CXA for Service, CXA for Marketing, following the launch of CXA for Sales, making ActiveCampaign the only customer experience automation company that delivers a connected experience across the entire customer lifecycle

Increasing active users of ActiveCampaign mobile apps by 70% within first six months of launching expanded mobile functionality despite anticipated usage dips related to summer and COVID-19 restrictions

Expanding its channel solutions with Pages, a landing page builder, and Web Personalization, a solution that helps SMBs compete digitally at a price they can afford

Surpassing 326 integrations, with partners such as Google, Slack, Shopify, Paypal, Stripe, and Salesforce. The company also announced over 85,000 customers are using its integrations, making ActiveCampaign the most widely-used marketing technology partner ecosystem

As further proof of ActiveCampaign's achievements, ActiveCampaign has received global recognition from notable technology award organizations, including Digiday, Survey Monkey and Zapier. Earlier this month, the company was named a Chicago Innovation Award winner, and received four new badges from G2 which highlight ActiveCampaign's ease-of-use, results, relationship and implementability. The company was also recognized for its COVID response by TrustRadius, who awarded ActiveCampaign with its Tech Cares award.

To fuel ongoing global expansion, and more effectively support over 120,000 customers, ActiveCampaign welcomed the addition of key executives, including:

Jenny Coupe , VP of Revenue Marketing

, VP of Revenue Marketing Weisen Li , VP of Revenue Operations

, VP of Revenue Operations Deborah Wiltshire , VP of Corporate Marketing

"I'm equally proud and humbled by the growth and resilience of my team this year," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "This has been a year of tremendous challenge for everyone, and the ActiveCampaign team and community have risen to the challenge as demonstrated by our growth. I'm most proud of the number of customers we've been able to add to our community and support their transition to digital marketing."

"ActiveCampaign has become an essential tool day in and day out for Let's Dabble Art. By pairing its chat capabilities with automations, emails and the tools we integrate with, I'm able to connect with customers more meaningfully and really understand the root of what they need," said Jennifer Vranes, owner of Let's Dabble Art.

To learn more about ActiveCampaign and access its resources for customers and partners, visit https://www.activecampaign.com/ .

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform helps over 120,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to hundreds of pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation, CRM, and machine learning for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat, and text. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 300+ integrations including Shopify, Square, Facebook, Eventbrite, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in both Marketing Automation and CRM All-In-One on G2.com. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

Contact:

Erin Ovadal

872-588-8205

[email protected]

SOURCE ActiveCampaign

Related Links

https://www.activecampaign.com

