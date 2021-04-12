ActiveCampaign Surpasses 145,000 Customers Globally As It Closes Q1 2021

Simultaneously, the company reached a global headcount of 850 employees in Q1 2021, on pace to cross the 1,000 employee milestone within the year. These employees have enabled the company to further its leadership in Customer Experience Automation and expand its Customer Success Commitment . Among the 100 people hired in Q1 are Anjali Gurnani, VP of Tech & Product Operations; John Lamphiere, RVP of EMEA; and Tatiana Piloto, RVP of LATAM.

Important milestones for the company during Q1 2021 included:

Product enhancements including 70 new email templates , giving customers over 125 expert-designed templates; additional mobile app functionality; and platform investments allowing for over 30% improved load times.

Added hundreds of new app integrations, including Microsoft Dynamics 365 to combine their CRM solution with the power of CXA through ActiveCampaign.

Surpassed 100,000 customers using its integrations with Facebook, Microsoft, Twilio, Zendesk and more to create amazing customer experiences at scale.

Ranked the most popular marketing automation app in the Salesforce AppExchange crossing 100 user reviews.

In Q1, ActiveCampaign also hosted the second of a three part This Just Works edutainment series with keynote Tara-Nicholle Kirke, CEO and the author of The Transformational Consumer. The full series is expected to draw 20,000 attendees and concludes on April 22 with a half-day anti-conference featuring marketing hacks, inspiration and entertainment. Award-winning artists OK Go completes the lineup of keynote speakers for the event.

Further, numerous industry organizations recognized ActiveCampaign's software and leadership for outstanding features, customer support and security. Highlights include:

TrustRadius : Named 2021 Best of Feature Set Award and Top Rated Award for Marketing Automation

: Named 2021 Best of Feature Set Award and Top Rated Award for Marketing Automation G2 : Best Global Sellers of 2021 as well as Best Software for 2021 in multiple categories, including IT, sales, marketing and attribution software, along with recognition for a top customer service, marketing and sales product.

: Best Global Sellers of 2021 as well as Best Software for 2021 in multiple categories, including IT, sales, marketing and attribution software, along with recognition for a top customer service, marketing and sales product. B2B Marketing Martech Awards : Shortlisted for martech vendor of the year in Europe's premier martech award program.

: Shortlisted for martech vendor of the year in premier martech award program. Cybersecurity Excellence Awards : Recognized Chaim Mazel, VP of Information Security, as Cybersecurity Executive, Professional and Strategist of the Year for the platform's security features.

: Recognized Chaim Mazel, VP of Information Security, as Cybersecurity Executive, Professional and Strategist of the Year for the platform's security features. Crain's Best Places to Work: Shortlisted as a finalist for the best places to work in Chicago 2021

Shortlisted as a finalist for the best places to work in 2021 TechPoint MIRA Awards: Named a finalist for the 2021 Exceptional Employer Award among Indiana's top technology companies

Named a finalist for the 2021 Exceptional Employer Award among top technology companies Crozdesk : Won Best Email Marketing Solutions of 2021

: Won Best Email Marketing Solutions of 2021 Digital.com : Won Best Marketing Automation Software Companies of 2021

: Won Best Marketing Automation Software Companies of 2021 GetApp: Won Best Marketing Automation Solution

"While the past year has been challenging, it has also been pivotal for many. I'm inspired by the innovation, creativity and resilience I see from so many businesses," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "Our mission is to give these businesses access to the tools and communities they need to thrive for years to come. The recognition we're receiving from our customers, community and industry organizations validates this mission, and it inspires us to keep growing."

"During 2020, we adopted a private travel model for passengers by providing rides to hospitals, to COVID-19 test sites and vaccination sites. We've actually managed to grow in these times. We are doing a little bit better than last year, before Covid," said Sven Braum, CEO of Sneleentaxi , an ActiveCampaign customer. "We needed a partner for the long run, a solution we could grow with; a partner that is able to integrate fully with our platform. ActiveCampaign is that partner."

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign's category-defining Customer Experience Automation Platform (CXA) helps over 145,000 businesses in 170 countries meaningfully engage with their customers. The platform gives businesses of all sizes access to 500+ pre-built automations that combine email marketing, marketing automation and CRM for powerful segmentation and personalization across social, email, messaging, chat and text. Over 100,000 of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 850+ integrations including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign scores higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization on G2.com and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Pricing starts at just $9/month. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

