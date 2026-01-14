ActiveProtective and Montgomery Place Announce Strategic Tango Belt Partnership to Advance Resident Safety, Mobility, and Independence

Montgomery Place will introduce the Tango Belt to residents and family members through an educational rollout in their Independent and Assisted Living Communities. The initiative reflects Montgomery Place's holistic approach to resident well-being, supporting physical safety while nurturing confidence, engagement, and independence.

This partnership directly aligns with Montgomery Place's long-standing belief that mind, body, and spirit thrive in harmony when individuals feel secure, empowered, and supported. By embracing forward-thinking solutions like the Tango Belt, Montgomery Place continues its tradition of innovation while honoring its core values of integrity, dignity, caring, engagement, and quality.

The Tango Belt is an innovative, FDA-authorized medical device clinically proven to protect at-risk older adults from fall-related hip fractures. Using advanced sensing technology and rapid-deploy airbag protection, the belt detects a serious fall in progress and deploys an airbag to cushion the hips and reduce injury from impact.

Designed for daily wear and mobility, the Tango Belt provides peace of mind for residents and their families, helping older adults maintain independence and confidence in their everyday activities. When paired with its companion app, the device automatically notifies designated caregivers or family members when a fall is detected.

Wamis Singhatat, CEO of ActiveProtective, emphasized the shared values behind the partnership:

"We're excited to collaborate with Montgomery Place in setting a new standard of care for protecting at-risk older adults from life-altering hip injuries caused by serious falls. This partnership is a powerful step toward a world where aging is supported by technology that preserves independence and peace of mind."

Mark Mullahy, CEO from Montgomery Place added:

"One of the greatest strengths of Montgomery Place is our location. With the museum, the lakefront, and the vitality of Hyde Park just beyond our front door, residents are encouraged to remain engaged and active. Knowing that a product like the Tango Belt is available provides added confidence and peace of mind, allowing individuals to continue exploring and enjoying the beauty that surrounds them."

Advancing a Shared Vision of Empowered Aging

Through this partnership, ActiveProtective and Montgomery Place aim to demonstrate how senior living communities can integrate meaningful innovation into everyday life. By reducing the risk of serious fall-related injuries and supporting confident mobility, the Tango Belt helps residents remain active, engaged, and connected within their community and to the vibrant city of Chicago.

Together, this partnership is setting an example for senior living communities nationwide: one that champions safety, independence, and the freedom for older adults to live life to its full potential.

About ActiveProtective

Active Protective Technologies Inc. (APT) is a medical device company developing connected health products that enable older adults to safely age in place. APT's mission is to redefine the standard of care for mitigating fall injuries in at-risk older adults, and its initial focus is on hip fractures, a leading cause of disability and death. The company's clinically proven device, the Tango Belt, reduces the risk of major hip injuries due to falls, allowing older adults to achieve safer mobility and maintain independence. For more information visit www.TangoBelt.com.

Prior to use, please refer to the instructions for use supplied with the device for indications, contraindications, warnings and precautions.

About Montgomery Place

For more than 30 years, Montgomery Place has been recognized as one of Chicago's leading not-for-profit senior living communities. Rooted in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood, we're guided by a mission of compassion, dignity, and thoughtful care. But what truly sets us apart is our culture: shaped by the unique experiences, passions, and voices of our residents where individuality is honored and connection is a way of life.

