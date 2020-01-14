ActiveState's Python 2 EOL Survey Finds Many Organizations Ill-Prepared

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The end of life for Python 2 has arrived and many organizations are still struggling with their plans for migration to Python 3. That's according to the findings of a new survey released today by ActiveState, which was conducted to determine whether and how organizations are preparing for Python 2 EOL. The full report is available for https://tinyurl.com/yxxy3pks.

The Python 2 series is being retired after nearly 20 years of development. The last major version, 2.7.18, will be released in April 2020, and then all development will cease for Python 2. While ActiveState offers support for enterprises who can't yet migrate from Python 2, users are urged to migrate to Python 3 to benefit from its many improvements while also avoiding potential security vulnerabilities in Python 2 after support ends. After April 2020, Python 3 will be the only version that will be updated for bugs and security vulnerabilities.

ActiveState surveyed more than 1,200 individuals, 84% of whom identified as professional developers.

Key findings:

31% of respondents said their department didn't have a plan for Python 2 EOL; 22% said they weren't sure

Around 24% of respondents said their department had either all or most of their applications in Python 2

66% of respondents said their department or organization planned to migrate or rewrite their Python 2 applications to Python 3

More than 48% of respondents had either only started preparing for EOL six months in advance or not at all

Only 32% said they were very prepared for the sunsetting

More than 50% said they expected that finding replacements for Python 2 packages that haven't been rewritten in Python 3 would be a significant challenge

Bart Copeland, president and CEO, ActiveState, said: "As Python's popularity increases, more and more organizations rely on the open source language to run crucial applications. Yet, our survey found that only about half of respondents feel ready for Python 2 EOL. For security, reliability and ease of use, organizations must migrate to Python 3 – and the sooner, the better. ActiveState has a proven track record of providing commercial support for Python deployments in enterprises both large and small for the past 20 years. As a founding member of the Python Software Foundation, we are passionate about making open source easy for enterprises and inspiring coder passion with elegant solutions."

