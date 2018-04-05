'Activist Mommy' Elizabeth Johnston Joins Tony Perkins on the Radio to Discuss National Sex Ed Sit Out

Elizabeth commented, "This is a sit out that everyone can support and that we should be supporting. If you are not a rabid, foaming at the mouth, leftist liberal who wants to pervert the minds of children, everyone should be able to support this sit out." Elizabeth continued, "This is parent-led and this is saying we're the taxpayers, we're the parents. You don't own our children and you're not allowed to rape the minds of our children with this pornographic material. We've got to do it. We've got to rise up and take our kids back!"

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, the host of Washington Watch, added, "Parents, when they find out… that their kids' minds are being filled with this pornographic stuff, when it's exposed, when the curtain is pulled back, and they actually realize it, they're responding."

To listen to the full interview, click this link: https://soundcloud.com/family-research-council/elizabeth-johnston

