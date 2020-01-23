Activist Moms Rally, Demand L.A. City Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson Do The Right Thing And Agendize "ARUS" Motion

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcohol Justice and activist Grupo de Madres (Mother's Group) 'Manos Unidad de Koreatown' will hold a rally at Los Angeles city Councilmember Marqueece Harris-Dawson's District office.

WHAT: a rally to denounce City Planning and Land Use Management Committee Chair Harris-Dawson's denial to take action on an alcohol prevention proposal. The Alcohol Restricted Use Subdistrict motion (file 17-0117) also known popularly as ARUS, is asking for a report back from city planning as to the possibility of creating a mechanism by which neighborhoods can have a say in reducing alcohol outlet overconcentration in their area. The motion has been sitting in the PLUM committee for three years and the Chair is unwilling to allow it to be agendized.

For the last 6 months continuous requests to meet with the councilmember by a group of activist mothers from the community group 'Manos Unidas de Koreatown' have gone unheard. They support the motion and have decided to speak up. "Estamos molestos porque no han puesto a ARUS en la agenda. Se supone que nuestros concejales trabajan para nosotros, entonces porque nos han ignorado por casi 3 años?", expressed Veronica Cruz a member of Manos Unidas de Koreatown. "Nuestros concejales se enfocan más en el dinero que en la comunidad. Basta ya! Estamos esperando la accion de ellos con ARÚS," added Yancy Mauricio a resident of council district 8 and a supporter of ARUS.

WHEN: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 10 A.M.

WHERE: 1968 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, California 90018, City Council District 8 office.

WHO: Activist mothers - Manos Unidas de Koreatown, Alcohol Justice and community members.

WHY: New research shows all 15 L.A. City Council Districts are extremely oversaturated with alcohol related businesses, leading to higher crime rates. A potential solution is in danger of dying in Planning and Land Use Management Committee on Jan. 31.

Despite the research linking crime to high alcohol density throughout Los Angeles, at least 500 alcohol licenses are currently waiting for approval. According to the California Business Code, alcohol licenses should be limited based on a ratio of population per census tract in order to protect public health and safety.

Read More: Links to Alcohol Fact Sheets: https://bit.ly/367bZBK

Contact: Jorge Castillo 213 840-3336

Michael Scippa 415 548-0492

SOURCE Alcohol Justice

