ActivTrak Announces Strategic Investment from Francisco Partners

AUSTIN, Texas , Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced the completion of a strategic investment from Francisco Partners, a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. This partnership strengthens ActivTrak's position as the leader in workforce intelligence and fuels growth initiatives across go-to-market, product innovation and strategic partnerships.

ActivTrak helps organizations analyze work activity data to improve productivity, engagement and operational efficiency. It is the only cloud-based platform that delivers complete visibility into how work happens across teams, empowering leaders to make data-driven decisions about people, processes and technology. Customers use ActivTrak to:

Automatically capture AI tool adoption trends across the workforce.

View organization-wide productivity and utilization trends for agile decision making.

Identify repetitive tasks ripe for AI automation and measure human-AI collaboration effectiveness.

ActivTrak's momentum continues to accelerate as demand for workforce intelligence grows among enterprise organizations. The company now serves more than 9,500 customers and 1,000,000 users worldwide.

"This investment marks a pivotal moment in ActivTrak's journey," said CEO Heidi Farris . "As AI reshapes the workplace, organizations need objective data to understand its real impact on productivity, performance and capacity. ActivTrak provides that visibility – helping leaders balance human potential with the power of AI to drive meaningful outcomes. With Francisco Partners' support and the continued backing of Elsewhere Partners and Sapphire Ventures, we'll accelerate our enterprise growth and cement ActivTrak as the trusted source for workforce intelligence in the AI era."

"We're thrilled to partner with Heidi and the ActivTrak team," said Peter Gingold , Managing Director at Francisco Partners. "ActivTrak has built a unique and powerful platform supported by product leadership and an impressive and growing customer base – positioning the company to continue redefining how organizations manage productivity across their workforces. We look forward to helping ActivTrak scale its innovation and market reach."

Piper Sandler served as Exclusive Financial Advisor to ActivTrak. Gunderson Dettmer acted as legal advisor to ActivTrak. Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP acted as legal advisor to Francisco Partners.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps enterprises drive operational efficiency through AI-powered workforce intelligence. Its award-winning workforce analytics platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights for workforce management, productivity optimization and workforce planning – enabling measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. More than 9,500 organizations trust ActivTrak's technology, recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. Backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, ActivTrak leads the way in privacy-first workforce data that fuels the future of intelligent work. Learn more at www.activtrak.com .

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch over 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in more than 500 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With more than $50 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com .

