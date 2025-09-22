ActivTrak CEO Heidi Farris Named Top HR Software Executive of 2025

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced that CEO Heidi Farris has been named to The Software Report's Top 25 HR Software Executives of 2025 . The annual ranking honors the leading executives shaping the future of HR technology through innovation, vision and measurable impact.

As CEO and board director, Farris has driven ActivTrak's workforce analytics growth strategy, helping the company realize 10X in revenue growth and nearly $60M in annual recurring revenue.

Prior to joining ActivTrak, she held numerous leadership roles at Idera where she helped acquire and integrate 12 companies in five years, increasing the organization's valuation from $250M to $1.1B in three years. In addition, Farris has driven growth and value creation at four PE-backed tech startups, each achieving successful outcomes ranging from IPOs to recapitalizations. She is currently a board director at AppSignal and an Operating Advisor at Elsewhere Partners .

"Business leaders need accurate workforce insights to make informed decisions and unlock greater value from their investments," said Farris. "At ActivTrak, our goal is to deliver innovation that helps customers lead with clarity, improve performance and achieve lasting results. This recognition alongside such inspiring leaders underscores the impact of our mission and the dedication of our team."

"Heidi's leadership has positioned ActivTrak at the forefront of one of the most dynamic and visible segments of enterprise software," said Chris Pacitti , Founder and Partner at Elsewhere Partners. "Her vision and ability to execute in a space undergoing rapid innovation and investment have fueled the company's growth and strengthened its role as a market leader in workforce analytics."

The Software Report selected awardees through a methodical evaluation process that considered the scope of their business achievements, the innovations they and their teams delivered and the influence of their leadership on the human capital management industry.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps enterprises drive operational efficiency through AI-powered workforce intelligence. Its award-winning platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights for workforce management, workforce productivity and workforce planning — enabling measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. More than 9,500 organizations trust ActivTrak's technology, recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius, and G2. Backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners, ActivTrak leads the way in privacy-first workforce data that fuels the future of intelligent work. Learn more at www.activtrak.com .

