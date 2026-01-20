ActivTrak Closes Record Year with Strategic Investment, Surpassing 1 Million Users

Enterprises Turn to Workforce Intelligence Platform as the Data Foundation for Successful AI Adoption

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced a year of transformative growth, closing 2025 with more than 1 million users, 26% revenue growth and a strategic investment from Francisco Partners.

As enterprises invest billions in AI tools without clear ROI, ActivTrak helps leaders gain objective visibility into whether AI actually changes the way work gets done.

"Just as we defined the workforce analytics category, we're now defining workforce intelligence for the AI era," said CEO Heidi Farris . "Organizations need a system of record for how work actually happens — objective, accurate data about capacity, utilization and operational efficiency. ActivTrak provides that visibility, helping leaders measure AI adoption and impact, optimize performance and maximize the value of their workforce investments."

ActivTrak's 2025 momentum was driven by key accomplishments across six strategic areas:

Enterprise Growth & Market Expansion

Achieved 26% revenue growth year-over-year, with a 47% increase in enterprise ARR

Secured strategic investment from Francisco Partners , strengthening position as the leader in workforce intelligence and fueling growth across go-to-market, product innovation and strategic partnerships

, strengthening position as the leader in workforce intelligence and fueling growth across go-to-market, product innovation and strategic partnerships Added over 2,100 new customers, surpassing 1 million users worldwide

Notable new wins and expansions included Incora (supply chain), Nature's Touch Frozen Foods (manufacturing), Mutual of Enumclaw (insurance), StrongMind (education), and others.

Customer adoption underscored the value organizations see in ActivTrak's data-driven approach to performance and coaching.

"We use ActivTrak to coach employees and help them become more effective in their roles," said Chris Lekousis, Co-Founder and VP of Operations at Preferred Rate Mortgage , with 720 full-time staff members working from locations spanning Florida to California. "Instead of relying on assumptions or back-of-the-napkin calculations, we're able to make decisions based on real workforce patterns that drive better outcomes."

Product Innovation & Executive Tools

Customer validation underscores ActivTrak's strategic relevance: 97% say ActivTrak delivers the value they expected and 92% see positive business impact across their organizations. Top business pain points include low utilization, workflow inefficiencies and lack of actionable data — challenges ActivTrak addresses with executive-level tools that translate workforce data into financial impact and strategic action:

Financial Loss Analysis: Quantifies underutilized FTEs and associated salary costs, helping executives pinpoint cost-saving opportunities and guide strategic workforce planning.

underutilized FTEs and associated salary costs, helping executives pinpoint cost-saving opportunities and guide strategic workforce planning. Activity Alignment: Shows how employee time is distributed between high-value and low-value activities, helping managers identify distractions and provide coaching to improve performance.

Shows between high-value and low-value activities, helping managers identify distractions and provide coaching to improve performance. AI Usage & Measurement: Tracks adoption and usage patterns across multiple AI tools (ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini and more), helping leaders measure AI's impact on productivity and utilization to guide investment decisions.

Tracks adoption and usage patterns across multiple AI tools (ChatGPT, Claude, Copilot, Gemini and more), helping leaders on productivity and utilization to guide investment decisions. AI Integration Services: Help enterprises build more accurate and reliable AI models using ActivTrak's comprehensive activity data, task patterns and productivity trends.

Help enterprises using ActivTrak's comprehensive activity data, task patterns and productivity trends. Enhanced workforce management features: Provide the visibility and automation to manage distributed teams with schedule adherence tracking, location verification and automated exception alerts that surface coverage and compliance gaps in real time.

Provide the visibility and automation to with schedule adherence tracking, location verification and automated exception alerts that surface coverage and compliance gaps in real time. HRIS integration: Enriches workforce data by integrating PTO, leave and absence information from HR systems, providing complete visibility into workforce availability and capacity planning.

Research Leadership & Market Authority

ActivTrak's Productivity Lab reinforced the company's position as the definitive authority on workforce trends through the following research:

5th Annual State of the Workplace report analyzing data from 218,900 employees across 777 companies — revealing that workdays are 36 minutes (7%) shorter but 2% more productive, with 70% of employees maintaining healthy work patterns.

— revealing that workdays are 36 minutes (7%) shorter but 2% more productive, with 70% of employees maintaining healthy work patterns. Workforce Utilization Benchmarks showing nearly 60% of workers underperform against daily productivity goals , costing organizations an average of $11.2 million in lost productivity per 1,000 employees annually.

showing nearly 60% of workers , costing organizations an average of $11.2 million in lost productivity per 1,000 employees annually. Productivity Benchmarks revealing significant variations in work patterns across 15 industries, with logistics achieving the highest daily productivity at 7 hours 3 minutes and healthcare workers demonstrating the most focused work at 4 hours 47 minutes per day.

Industry Awards & Recognition

ActivTrak's comprehensive workforce intelligence platform earned recognition from leading industry authorities:

Inc. 5000: Ranked No. 3379 among America's fastest-growing private companies and No. 363 among software companies

Ranked No. 3379 among America's fastest-growing private companies and No. 363 among software companies Brandon Hall Group: Silver 2025 Excellence in Technology Award for Best Workforce Intelligence & People Analytics (fifth consecutive year)

Silver 2025 Excellence in Technology Award for Best Workforce Intelligence & People Analytics (fifth consecutive year) CIO 100 Award: Customer Parts ASAP recognized for business and IT excellence through technology innovation using ActivTrak

Customer Parts ASAP recognized for business and IT excellence through TrustRadius : Buyers Choice 2025 and Trusted Seller 2025

: Buyers Choice 2025 and Trusted Seller 2025 Capterra : Shortlist for Business Intelligence Software

: Shortlist for Business Intelligence Software G2: Best Estimated ROI (Fall), High Performer (Winter), Momentum Leader (Spring), Users Love Us (Summer), and more

Media Coverage & Analyst Validation

ActivTrak thought leadership was featured in more than 80 media mentions across top-tier outlets including Bloomberg, Financial Times, Forbes, Fortune, NPR, The Wall Street Journal and more. Media and analyst reviewers consistently highlighted ActivTrak's differentiation:

"ActivTrak's advanced workforce insights and analytics distinguish it from the competition." — Business.com

"ActivTrak stands out with its user-friendly interface and robust productivity insights, making it an excellent choice for enhancing your team's efficiency." — People Managing People

"ActivTrak's edge lies in deeper utilization analytics, AI-driven coaching and planning capabilities that go beyond reporting to actionable intelligence." — 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence

"While competitors focus either on security or basic time tracking, ActivTrak has positioned itself as the translation layer between workforce activity and business outcomes." — Brandon Hall Group

People & Culture

ActivTrak's culture and commitment to workplace excellence were recognized throughout 2025 and validated by employee feedback. Great Place to Work surveys showed 98% said ActivTrak offers a positive working environment and 97% felt encouraged to achieve work-life balance — resulting in honors from leading organizations:

Great Place to Work Certified for 2025

Certified for 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Technology : No. 44 (small/medium category), No. 2 in Austin, No. 6 in Texas

: No. 44 (small/medium category), No. 2 in Austin, No. 6 in Texas Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas : No. 10 (small/medium businesses)

: No. 10 (small/medium businesses) Software Report: CEO Heidi Farris named to Top 25 HR Software Executives of 2025

Looking Ahead: 2026 Initiatives

ActivTrak will continue to build its leadership position in AI-powered workforce intelligence as organizations navigate AI adoption at scale. In a recent survey, nearly three-fourths (71%) said they actively use or are piloting AI tools across teams, but half do not measure AI's impact on their workforce. Managing AI security and data privacy (33%), ensuring effective AI use (25%) and understanding actual productivity impact versus hype (22%) rank as the top challenges. ActivTrak's 2026 initiatives will address these needs:

AI Adoption & Impact Analysis: New analytics to measure AI adoption and impact on workforce utilization and high-value work, helping organizations quantify ROI and optimize AI investments

New analytics to measure AI adoption and impact on workforce utilization and high-value work, helping organizations quantify ROI and optimize AI investments AI Advisor: Conversational AI interface that informs decision-making through natural language, supporting common workforce management use cases like underutilization and capacity planning

Conversational AI interface that informs decision-making through natural language, supporting common workforce management use cases like underutilization and capacity planning AI Workflow Intelligence: Tools to classify, measure and identify workflows and repetitive tasks, revealing automation opportunities across the enterprise

Tools to classify, measure and identify workflows and repetitive tasks, revealing automation opportunities across the enterprise State of the Workplace 2026: Comprehensive research on the impact of AI adoption on workforce productivity, engagement and organizational design

To learn more about ActivTrak's AI-powered workforce intelligence platform:

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps enterprises drive operational efficiency through AI-powered workforce intelligence. Its award-winning platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights for workforce management, productivity optimization and workforce planning — enabling measurable ROI and stronger business outcomes. More than 9,500 organizations trust ActivTrak's technology, recognized by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. Backed by Elsewhere Partners, Sapphire Ventures and Francisco Partners, ActivTrak leads the way in privacy-first workforce data that fuels the future of intelligent work. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com .

