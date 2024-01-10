ActivTrak Closes Year Approaching $40M in Annual Recurring Revenue

News provided by

ActivTrak

10 Jan, 2024, 10:00 ET

Labor Shifts Driven by AI and Hybrid Work Fuel Need for Workforce Insights to Measure Returns

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced results for 2023, wrapping a year of 40% growth in enterprise-class deployments as COOs and CFOs continue to grapple with the lack of data to inform productivity and returns on workforce investments.

Key accomplishments for 2023 included product advancements focused on delivering high-value business impact with enterprise-ready analytics for hybrid work, including new capabilities to measure AI usage trends; new features to inform workforce planning decisions; and privacy-first analytics that exclude employees' personal identifiable information (PII) and increased compliance support for the growing number of labor and employment laws.

The ActivTrak Productivity Lab also published its second annual State of the Workplace report, one of the most direct and objective studies of productivity based on actual behavioral data. The report examined two years of anonymized insights based on 173,983,200 hours worked and was the basis for numerous stories in top-tier business media including Bloomberg, Forbes, Fortune, Wall Street Journal, Yahoo! Finance and more.

ActivTrak also added to its extensive list of annual industry awards, with repeat wins including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 (#284), Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies (#1244), Inc. Regionals Southwest list (#46) and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology Award (Bronze) for Best Advance in Performance Management Technology.

"2024 marks three years of a post-pandemic world, yet most organizations still lack consensus on the impact of hybrid work," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "Our success this past year validates that the market for workforce analytics continues to mature and expand with ActivTrak leading the way. I'm excited to build on this growth in 2024 as we help companies realize the true value of their workforce investments."

Additional highlights for 2023 included:

  • Growth: achieved 134% ARR growth over the last three years
  • Customers: added 2,241 new customers, including Floor and Decor, Group 1 Automotive, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc., Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York and the State of Iowa (Office of the CIO), among others
  • Product: 
    • Announced capabilities to help businesses measure, manage and mitigate the risks of AI adoption
    • Introduced Workload Capacity to help leaders make decisions about headcount planning, workload balancing and resource allocation
    • Added Impact Analysis to help organizations assess the effects of organizational changes on productivity and engagement
    • Introduced a new calendar integration feature that measures digital and non-digital meeting for a more complete view of productivity
    • Expanded privacy-first analytics by aggregating and anonymizing data, controlling access based on role and permissions, limiting data collection to business hours, and giving employees access to their data
    • Expanded BI integrations and templates allowing users to combine ActivTrak data with virtually any data warehouse, BI visualization or data science tool
  • Research: published quarterly benchmark studies of digital workplace behaviors across industry verticals, showing financial services employees are among the healthiest1, while healthcare employees face the greatest risk of burnout, among other findings
  • Analyst Recognition: recognized as a Sample Vendor in five Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Reports.
  • Awards: collected multiple workplace-related awards including Great Place To Work, Fortune Best Workplaces in Texas and BuiltIn Best Places to Work; numerous product awards including TrustRadius: Top Rated Award in Workforce Analytics, Employee Monitoring, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics; and a record number of G2 report mentions (158), including 24 badges for 'Best Of' Feature Set, Value for Price, Relationship, and more
  • Partnerships: partnered with SHI International to secure NASPO ValuePoint Cloud Solutions listing, which provides the highest standard of excellence in public cooperative contracting
  • Leadership: appointed Heidi Farris as CEO and board director, and named Eric Cargol as Chief Sales Officer.

In Q1 2024, the ActivTrak Productivity Lab will publish its third annual State of the Workplace report, which will examine digital workplace behavior across productivity, technology and well-being, including a special focus on the impact of AI adoption trends. Click here to add your name to the list and receive a copy when the report goes live.

To learn more about ActivTrak's workforce analytics platform, visit:

About ActivTrak
ActivTrak helps employers and employees work better together to realize their full potential. Our workforce analytics cloud provides visibility and insights across people, processes and technology to help organizations inform key decisions and optimize outcomes. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak, which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and Brandon Hall Excellence in Technology award. Founded in 2009, and based in Austin, Texas, ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

1 When an employee's productive hours a day are within 30% (+/-) of their productive hours a day goal

SOURCE ActivTrak

Also from this source

ActivTrak Wins Bronze in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

ActivTrak Wins Bronze in Brandon Hall Group's Excellence in Technology Awards

ActivTrak, the market leader in workforce analytics, won a coveted Brandon Hall Group Bronze award for the Best Advance in Performance Management...
ActivTrak Introduces New Capability to Measure AI Usage Trends

ActivTrak Introduces New Capability to Measure AI Usage Trends

ActivTrak today announced the addition of a new AI capability to its workforce analytics platform. The feature automatically detects and classifies...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.