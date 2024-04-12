ActivTrak Continues to Accrue Awards and Accolades for Workforce Analytics

Secure, Scalable Platform is Top-Rated Among Customers and Product Reviewers

AUSTIN, Texas, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak proudly announces it continues to earn high praise and distinction from customers and reviewers as a comprehensive workforce analytics solution that allows businesses to gain valuable insights into team performance, optimize resource allocation and drive growth.

Once again, G2 acknowledged the company's innovation and excellence, featuring it in 50 of its 2024 Spring Reports and awarding 12 badges based on customer reviews in the categories of Employee Monitoring, Threat Intelligence, Threat Management, and User and Entity Behavior Analytics. This marks the 21st consecutive quarter of G2 recognition for ActivTrak's consistently high ratings.

Additionally, ActivTrak earned praise in multiple editorials from product reviewers at leading media outlets including Business News Daily, Business.com, Forbes Advisor, MSN, Software Advice, Tech Bullion, TechRadar, Techstory and more. These reviews consistently highlight ActivTrak's expansive feature set, noting:

ActivTrak is a robust monitoring platform with comprehensive workforce analytics. While it is common for competitors to offer some level of reporting and analytics, very few are as comprehensive and intuitive as ActivTrak. – Business.com

If you'd like to balance your workload better for your enterprise, ActivTrack is one of the best employee monitoring systems to help you distribute tasks more evenly. – Techstory

Overall, ActivTrak offers a compelling suite of services sure to benefit many businesses looking for a competitive edge to increase their productivity. – TechRadar

ActivTrak also recently won the first-ever Gold Reworked IMPACT Award for the Most Innovative Workplace Productivity Solution . The judges noted, "ActivTrak worked with their client — a financial solutions company — to deploy a solution to increase agent productivity and capacity with a custom dashboard to help the client identify agents at risk of burnout. [We] were impressed with the quality of the initiative and the clear measurable metrics delivered in the solution."

ActivTrak's workforce analytics transform vast streams of work activity data into workforce insights that help leaders leverage their most valuable resources. The highly scalable platform captures activity data spanning people, processes and technology to help users measure productivity and efficiency, balance workloads and capacity, optimize processes and technology, and validate workforce investments.

To learn more about ActivTrak's workforce analytics:

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations make data-driven decisions to improve hybrid work. Our workforce analytics platform provides visibility that improves team productivity and performance, ensures compliance with policies and expectations, and informs allocation of workforce investments. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's unique privacy-first approach and award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and G2 'Best Of' category awards. ActivTrak is backed by Elsewhere Partners and Sapphire Ventures. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

SOURCE ActivTrak