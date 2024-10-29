ActivTrak Earns 2025 Buyer's Choice Award From TrustRadius

Customers recognize ActivTrak for best capabilities, best value and best customer relationship

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it received a 2025 Buyer's Choice Award from TrustRadius, a leading buyer intelligence platform for business technology. ActivTrak continues to earn numerous awards from TrustRadius in the workforce analytics category, including Most Loved, Top Rated, Tech Cares and Best of Awards for Best Feature Set, Best Relationship and Best Value for Price.

The 2025 Buyer's Choice Awards recognizes products in which 75% of their reviewers, during January-September 2024, have rated them as having the best capabilities, best value for price and best customer relationship. The best customer relationship ranking is determined by data about implementation expectations, whether the product lives up to sales and marketing promises, and if customers would purchase the product again.

"The Buyers Choice Award reflects our commitment to helping organizations gain the visibility and intelligence needed to realize a greater return on their workforce investments," said Heidi Farris, CEO of ActivTrak. "As a leader in workforce analytics, ActivTrak empowers decision-making that boosts productivity, performance and overall business success."

"Our Buyer's Choice Awards program is designed to highlight solutions that truly exceed user expectations and give buyers confidence in their purchase decisions," said Allyson Havener, SVP of marketing & community at TrustRadius. "Our data shows that ActivTrak excels in the workforce analytics category and that customers consistently report high levels of satisfaction and return on investment."

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/ .

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is a buyer intelligence platform for business technology. We enable buyers to make confident decisions, through comprehensive product information, in-depth customer insights, and peer conversations. We help technology brands capture and activate the authentic voice of customers to improve their products, build confidence with prospects, and engage in-market buyers to improve ROI. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

