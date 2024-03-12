ActivTrak Enhances Workforce Planning Capabilities with New Headcount Planning Features

Leaders can now leverage utilization data to optimize workforce investments and inform decision-making

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced the availability of Headcount Planning, a new workforce planning capability to help organizations identify untapped capacity and optimize workforce investments.

Labor and related expenses are among the highest costs for companies, yet most leaders lack the data to quantify workforce productivity, engagement, utilization and more. ActivTrak's customizable Headcount Planning dashboard provides insights to:

Quantify utilization rates and associated costs

Inform rightsizing initiatives and headcount requests

Set and track utilization targets to increase accountability with goal-setting

Identify overinvested teams and disengaged individuals to balance workloads

The new Headcount Planning Dashboard can be easily customized and integrated with additional data points. It is currently available for Power BI, with versions for Tableau, Looker Studio and other BI tools coming soon. This adds to ActivTrak's growing suite of Workforce Planning capabilities that include Impact Analysis , Capacity Planning and Location Insights .

Customers who use workforce analytics such as headcount planning can increase employee utilization by up to 20%, boost efficiency and output by as much as 15%, and reduce costs from 15%-25%.

In Q2, ActivTrak plans to add Office Space Planning and Technology License Optimization to its Workforce Planning feature set.

"Driving productivity and profitability in a time of high inflation and the global labor shortage requires business leaders to maximize the return on their workforce investments," said Heidi Farris, CEO, ActivTrak. "Our new Headcount Planning feature helps leaders understand the impact of labor and productivity on the bottom line so they can weigh headcount, technology and office space investments based on real workforce data, rather than feedback, sentiment or instincts."

Headcount Planning is available immediately with ActivTrak's Professional Plus plan. Existing customers using the Professional plan with ActivConnect will receive access as well.

To learn how ActivTrak helps organizations optimize workforce planning and investments:

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations make data-driven decisions to improve hybrid work. Our workforce analytics platform provides visibility that improves team productivity and performance, ensures compliance with policies and expectations, and informs allocation of workforce investments. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's unique privacy-first approach and award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and G2 'Best Of' category awards. ActivTrak is backed by Elsewhere Partners and Sapphire Ventures. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/ .

SOURCE ActivTrak