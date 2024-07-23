ActivTrak Launches New Plans with More Features for Small to Large Organizations

Essentials and Essentials Plus Plans Provide Expanded Visibility, Alarms, Reporting and Goal-Setting Capabilities

AUSTIN, Texas, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced the launch of its enhanced Essentials and new Essentials Plus plans, giving small to larger-sized organizations access to more advanced employee productivity monitoring capabilities. The new features range from enhanced time-tracking and alerting functionality for small teams to goal-setting and exception reporting for larger organizations that want a deeper understanding of employee work activity and performance.

Together, the two plans provide an increased range of options to start with ActivTrak's award-winning workforce analytics solution and migrate to more advanced features as team and organizational needs evolve. They include:

Enhanced features in ActivTrak Essentials

Offline meeting tracking via calendar integration that provides a complete picture of an employee's workday by capturing both online and offline business activity





via that provides a complete picture of an employee's workday by capturing both online and offline business activity Pre-configured alarms that can be set to automatically alert users to undesired behaviors that may include: Detecting non-work-related activities such as employees streaming entertainment, browsing social media, searching for jobs, accessing adult content sites, managing fantasy sports teams, etc. Identifying employees who try to " cheat the system " by using mouse jiggler software or other tools that mimic work-related activity Flagging the incorrect use of business tools such as when employees unintentionally access PII (personally identifiable information) and expose sensitive information Detecting when employees access unapproved AI tools to pinpoint non-compliant usage

that can be set to automatically alert users to undesired behaviors that may include: An Organization Overview Dashboard that enables leaders to track daily activities with real-time data and 30-day averages of key metrics including employee work hours, team utilization versus benchmarks.

New ActivTrak Essentials Plus features

Include everything in ActivTrak Essentials, as well as:

Productivity goal-setting and tracking to assess organizational performance against a common benchmark

to assess organizational performance against a common benchmark Activity Breakdown Dashboard that provides a visual breakdown of productive vs unproductive time by teams and individuals

that provides a visual breakdown of productive vs unproductive time by teams and individuals Offline meeting trends across teams and individuals, including a detailed audit log for deeper analysis

across teams and individuals, including a detailed audit log for deeper analysis Automated exception reports that notify leaders via email (daily, weekly or monthly) when employees work fewer days than expected

that notify leaders via email (daily, weekly or monthly) when employees work fewer days than expected Full URLs and title bars that increase visibility into application and website activity to understand how employees spend their time

that increase visibility into application and website activity to understand how employees spend their time Expanded data exports up to 50K rows of live data for deeper, more flexible analysis

"Our enhanced Essentials and new Essentials Plus plans address the evolving needs of small to larger-sized businesses that realize the power of a solution like ActivTrak to help them achieve their workforce productivity and performance goals," said Javier Aldrete, chief product officer at ActivTrak. "Whether you're just getting started with basic employee monitoring or need deeper organizational insights and reporting, we have a plan that's a fit for you."

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations make data-driven decisions to improve hybrid work. Our workforce analytics platform provides visibility that improves team productivity and performance, ensures compliance with policies and expectations, and informs allocation of workforce investments. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's unique privacy-first approach and award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and G2 'Best Of' category awards. ActivTrak is backed by Elsewhere Partners and Sapphire Ventures. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com /.

