ActivTrak Productivity Lab to Host LinkedIn Live Event: 2024 State of the Workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ActivTrak Productivity Lab today announced it will host a special LinkedIn Live event this Thursday, May 9 to discuss top findings from its third annual 2024 State of the Workplace report. The event will help leaders understand the implications of the latest workforce trends, best practices and how to assess productivity, engagement and AI adoption within their organizations.

WHAT: LinkedIn Live: 2024 State of the Workplace Report





ActivTrak will review the top findings from its third annual State of the Workplace

report, a study of digital workplace behaviors based on anonymized insights from

135,000 employees and 950 customers over the last three years. Topics will include:



Productivity, burnout and technology usage trends

Best practices on how to use benchmarks across your organization

Tips for measuring and comparing productivity trends

How to see AI usage across your team



WHO: Sarah Altemus, Productivity Lab Manager at ActivTrak



WHEN: Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11 AM CT



WHERE: For more information and to register for the event, click here .

