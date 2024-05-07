ActivTrak Productivity Lab to Host LinkedIn Live Event: 2024 State of the Workplace

AUSTIN, Texas, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ActivTrak Productivity Lab today announced it will host a special LinkedIn Live event this Thursday, May 9 to discuss top findings from its third annual 2024 State of the Workplace report. The event will help leaders understand the implications of the latest workforce trends, best practices and how to assess productivity, engagement and AI adoption within their organizations.

WHAT:           

LinkedIn Live: 2024 State of the Workplace Report    



ActivTrak will review the top findings from its third annual State of the Workplace
report, a study of digital workplace behaviors based on anonymized insights from
135,000 employees and 950 customers over the last three years. Topics will include:

  • Productivity, burnout and technology usage trends
  •  Best practices on how to use benchmarks across your organization
  • Tips for measuring and comparing productivity trends
  • How to see AI usage across your team


WHO:             

Sarah Altemus, Productivity Lab Manager at ActivTrak


WHEN:           

Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 11 AM CT


WHERE:         

For more information and to register for the event, click here.

About ActivTrak
ActivTrak helps organizations make data-driven decisions to improve hybrid work. Our workforce analytics platform provides visibility that improves team productivity and performance, ensures compliance with policies and expectations, and informs allocation of workforce investments. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's unique privacy-first approach and award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and G2 'Best Of' category awards. ActivTrak is backed by Elsewhere Partners and Sapphire Ventures. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/

