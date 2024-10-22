ActivTrak to Speak on Boosting Productivity and Performance with Workforce Analytics at the 2024 Gartner® ReimagineHR Conference

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced that Chief Product Officer Javier Aldrete will present a session on workforce analytics at the 2024 Gartner® ReimagineHR Conference, the HR conference for CHROs and their leadership teams, to be held Oct. 28-30 in Orlando.

Theater Session: How to Boost Productivity and Performance with Workforce Analytics













HR leaders face growing questions about the ROI of workforce investments, yet too many don't have the data to understand and optimize how distributed, digital teams work. In this session, HR leaders will learn how to use workforce analytics to boost employee productivity and engagement, optimize performance, and make informed investment decisions. Real-world case studies will illustrate the impact of data-informed coaching and the integration of people analytics with other business data.







Javier Aldrete, Chief Product Officer, ActivTrak







Gartner ReimagineHR Conference







Wed., Oct. 30, 2024

10:00 - 10:20 a.m. EDT







ActivTrak will demo its workforce analytics platform at booth #119.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About the Gartner ReimagineHR Conference

The Gartner ReimagineHR Conference is the premier event for CHROs and HR leaders to learn from the latest research and Gartner experts covering talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion, learning and development, total rewards, talent analytics, and HR technology. Gartner ReimagineHR will be held October 28-30 in Orlando, Florida. Follow news and updates from these events on Twitter using #GartnerHR.

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations improve performance and optimize productivity. Our workforce intelligence platform transforms work activity data into actionable insights, providing the only complete solution with employee monitoring, productivity and performance management, and workforce planning capabilities that deliver measurable ROI. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, TrustRadius and G2. ActivTrak is backed by Sapphire Ventures and Elsewhere Partners. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/ .

