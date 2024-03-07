ActivTrak Wins Gold Reworked IMPACT Award for Most Innovative Workplace Productivity Solution

Workforce analytics platform improves contact center productivity for leading financial services organization

AUSTIN, Texas, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it has won the Gold Reworked IMPACT Award in the Most Innovative Workplace Productivity Solution category. The Reworked IMPACT Awards honor practitioners and vendors who exemplify the design and implementation of a superior employee experience strategy. This is the first year the program recognized vendors and the first year for it to do so in this category.

IMPACT Award judges were impressed with ActivTrak's ability to help a large financial services company effectively measure productivity, focus and collaboration across its 1,200-person contact center.

Using ActivTrak's workforce analytics solution , in combination with other BI tools, the company was able to go beyond measuring employee work hours to ensure compliance and productivity without supervisors in their remote contact center environment. As a result, the company increased agent productivity and capacity, improved shift adherence and call abandonment, and saved over $1M in unnecessary hiring.

"Being recognized for our ability to deliver exceptional customer experiences through improved productivity is not only an honor but also indicative of the power and potential of workforce analytics to increase organizational efficiency and well-being," said ActivTrak's Chief Executive Officer, Heidi Farris. "I am incredibly proud of our team for delivering an award-winning solution that improves employee experience and productivity while maximizing workforce investments for leading organizations."

Winners were chosen from qualified nominees who were required to be employee experience leaders, departments/teams or vendors that deployed superior employee experience initiatives or programs over the past year. Judging was completed by a panel of practitioners and industry specialists, led by Reworked Editor-in-Chief Siobhan Fagan , with the winner and honorable mentions selected based on information provided through the nomination process.

To learn more about ActivTrak's work with a leading financial services organization, download the case study .

About ActivTrak

ActivTrak helps organizations make data-driven decisions to improve hybrid work. Our workforce analytics platform provides visibility that improves team productivity and performance, ensures compliance with policies and expectations, and informs allocation of workforce investments. More than 9,500 customers trust ActivTrak's unique privacy-first approach and award-winning technology which has been recognized by the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000 and G2 'Best Of' category awards. ActivTrak is backed by Elsewhere Partners and Sapphire Ventures. To learn more visit: https://www.activtrak.com/.

