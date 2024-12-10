ActivTrak Wins Silver Excellence in Technology Award from Brandon Hall Group

ActivTrak recognized for Best Advance in HR Predictive Analytics Technology

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ActivTrak today announced it has won the 2024 Silver Excellence in Technology award for Best Advance in HR Predictive Analytics from Brandon Hall Group . The Best Advance in HR Predictive Analytics Technology category recognizes the technologies that leverage AI to uncover actionable insights from HR data and predict key workforce metrics — such as performance and retention — while delivering measurable results. This is the fourth consecutive year that ActivTrak has won a Brandon Hall Group award.

ActivTrak's AI-powered workforce intelligence platform enriches and clarifies data for easier interpretation and action, helping leaders measure, improve and optimize performance and productivity. The platform uses AI for natural language synthesis, suspicious activity detection, intelligent auto classification, benchmarking and pattern matching, location inference and automatic user detection. These features empower organizations to:

Automatically measure, categorize and contextualize digital activities for a 360° view into how work gets done

Proactively generate leading work indicators and recommendations to help managers and leaders: Uncover team engagement issues and burnout risks Pinpoint inefficient processes and technology Identify work patterns that drive business results Determine a clear path to action Reduce the manual burden of account configuration and maintenance



"This is a true honor recognizing the innovation and dedication of our product team to help customers embrace the positive potential of AI in workforce analytics," said ActivTrak's Chief Product Officer Javier Aldrete. "As AI advances, companies will increasingly rely on expertise like ours to enhance human decisions while safeguarding the privacy of people and organizations."

"In our 31st year, the Excellence in Technology Awards continue to showcase the best innovations in learning, talent management, talent acquisition, HR, workforce management, and sales enablement technologies. We are proud to receive applications from a diverse range of organizations globally, reflecting the ever-evolving landscape of technology solutions," said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the Excellence Awards program.

Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, program design, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.

