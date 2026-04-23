Acton ADU Brings Its Build-Ready Backyard Homes to Los Angeles County

Thirty-year residential design-build firm now serving the Westside, Central LA, San Gabriel Valley, and San Fernando Valley — launches new Spanish Style exterior on Investor and Signature Series models

LOS ANGELES, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With median home prices between $1M and $1.15M and rental demand holding steady at nearly $2,850 per month citywide, Los Angeles homeowners are looking for ways to make their properties work harder. Recent state legislation has opened the door: AB 1332 now requires cities to offer pre-approved ADU plans, SB 543 has tightened permitting timelines, and AB 976 permanently eliminated owner-occupancy requirements, meaning homeowners can build and rent an ADU without living on-site.

Acton ADU Spanish Style Build-Ready ADU

Acton ADU, a California design-build company with more than 30 years of residential construction experience, is now serving LA County. The company has launched operations across the Westside, Central LA, San Gabriel Valley, and San Fernando Valley, with plans to expand its footprint across the county as demand grows.

"We've spent three and a half decades helping families turn their properties into multigenerational assets," said Stan Acton, founder of Acton ADU. "LA homeowners are dealing with the same pressures we've seen across California–rising costs, aging parents who need to stay close, adult children who can't afford to leave. The difference now is the regulatory environment has finally caught up. The timing is right."

Build Ready ADUs: Pre-Designed, Site-Built, Quality-First

Acton ADU's Build Ready series is a collection of pre-designed, site-built backyard homes built to shorten timelines and control costs without compromising on quality. Every unit is constructed on-site to California's residential building code under local permits and inspections–the same standards as a primary home. These are not prefabricated, factory-built, or mobile units.

The series includes two product lines. The Investor Series offers cost-efficient models with optimized layouts and smart construction choices designed for strong rental returns. The Signature Series is an elevated line with premium architectural details, designer-curated finishes, and vaulted ceilings–for homeowners who want their ADU to feel like a home, not an afterthought.

Both lines come with pre-designed floor plans, elevations, and engineering ready for permitting, along with curated finish packages and a menu of upgrades. What sets Acton Build-Ready designs apart is the integration of furnishability into each floorplan. The foundation of the design process centers on how a person lives and occupies a space, an approach essential for creating a whole-life space that also functions as a strong investment.

New Spanish Style Exterior Now Available

Acton ADU is also introducing a Spanish Style exterior elevation, available on all Investor and Signature Series models across every market the company serves. The style draws from the Spanish Colonial and Mediterranean traditions found throughout Southern California's most established neighborhoods–stucco detailing, clay-inspired rooflines, and arched elements reinterpreted with a modern sensibility.

"It's the most requested look we hear from homeowners, especially in LA," said Acton. "Design should respect the character of the neighborhood it's joining."

Built for the Long Term

Acton ADU approaches every project through a multigenerational lens. The company's Build Ready ADUs are designed to perform as family housing, rental income, and property value drivers–often all three over the life of the home. Higher-quality construction commands higher rents, attracts more stable tenants, increases appraised value, and costs less to maintain over time.

For LA homeowners, the current environment is especially favorable. New ADUs are exempt from the city's Rent Stabilization Ordinance for 30 years, and streamlined permitting means pre-approved designs can move from plan selection to approval in as little as 30 to 60 days.

About Acton ADU

Acton ADU is a California design-build company specializing exclusively in accessory dwelling units. Founded by Stan Acton, the company partners with homeowners to design, permit, and build high-quality, site-built backyard homes. Acton ADU operates as a single-source partner–managing feasibility, design, permitting, construction, and warranty–with a focus on long-term family planning, investment performance, and craftsmanship. California Contractor's License #638333.

To schedule a free consultation, visit actonadu.com or call (408) 539-1908.

Editor's Note: Founder Stan Acton is available for interviews. High-resolution images of Build Ready ADU models, including the new Spanish Style exterior, are available upon request.

SOURCE Acton ADU