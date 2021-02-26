Actor Bryan Cranston Lists Beachfront Net Zero Carbon Footprint Home with Coldwell Banker Realty for $4.995 Million

"I put my heart, soul and blood, sweat and often tears into it, and I'm glad because it was such an artistic endeavor, and yet functional. There's something lovely about creating something with tremendous pride and effort and turning it over… letting someone else take it to the next level of appreciation," said Cranston as he reflected on the tough decision to sell the property. "I hope a family buys it so that their kids and grandkids all come to visit, and they can jump in the ocean and learn how to swim or surf and go for walks on the beach – look at the dolphins that come by almost every morning and afternoon. And end of the day, on the deck, share a glass of wine with friends as you watch the sunset into the horizon."

Showcasing unique architectural features, huge sliding glass doors, polished concrete flooring, high-end cabinetry and appliances, and smart home capabilities, this contemporary home features many modern furnishings custom-made specifically for the home. Bathed in natural light with access to multiple beachfront patio spaces, the great room has a cozy fire reading nook, and ultra-modern kitchen. Boasting gorgeous unobstructed ocean views, the well-appointed premiere bedroom is a peaceful respite from any of life's stresses, and features a walk-in closet, a stunning bathroom with a standalone soaking tub, and separate shower. The private second bedroom also has a fabulous ocean view. All additional bedrooms offer ensuite bathrooms and comfortable space for family and guests. Nothing was overlooked.

"At the end of a private road on a peaceful stretch of beach between Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, this home was expertly designed to showcase the best of sustainability and luxury," said Perkins. "A true net-zero build, the home's combination of energy efficiency, solar and recycling systems help it produce as much energy as it uses, making it one of the most remarkable green homes ever built in California."

To view the home, contact Jon Perkins at 805-284-3660 or [email protected] or Katie Walsh at 805-350-6533 or [email protected].

