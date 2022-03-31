Actor Major Dodson Partners with United Nations for National Autism Awareness Month

Major Dodson Speaks About Living with Autism in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- April is National Autism Awareness Month and Major Dodson, the main character in the new film Tyson's Run produced by Planet 9 Productions tells the story of autistic high school student Tyson Hollerman. Major plays Tyson, an unathletic boy with autism who strives to become an unlikely marathon champion, giving his unfulfilled father purpose and giving father and son a second chance to put their family bond first. Dodson, who has autism, will be using his platform to partner with the United Nations for their World Autism Awareness Day initiative on April 2nd. This year's theme is "Inclusive Quality Education for All" and will be pre-recorded and streamed on the UN's platforms (UNWebTV, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and cable TV) on April 8th.

Major Dodson Major Dodson, stars as Tyson in new film Tyson's Run.

National Autism Awareness Month is very important to Major Dodson as he lives with Autism and strives to use his platform to spread awareness. Major Dodson was diagnosed with autism at a very young age and has many accomplishments as an actor including starring as Sam in the "Walking Dead." Major Dodson shares, "I've imagined this story for several years. Taking my reality to the screen in Tyson's Run was one of my greatest endeavors. I am grateful."

Dodson will also be hosting Kulture City's HeroKulture event in New York City, on April 4th. KultureCity is a national organization that is promoting and pursuing acceptance and inclusion for all. The HeroKulture event will feature a performance by Grammy winner Jason Isbell . The event pairs celebrity and philanthropy to promote its cause and raise funds for programs benefiting autistic individuals.

Autism Awareness Month celebrates and promotes acceptance for a condition that occurs in one in every forty-four children in the United States. Autism, a complex developmental condition affecting the ability to interact, communicate, and progress, has not one but many subtypes. First introduced in 1972 by the Autism Society, Autism Awareness Month emphasizes the need for public awareness to be more inclusive of autistic individuals among us.

"Tyson's Run," which opened in theaters nationwide on March 11th, was written and directed by Emmy Award-nominated and NAACP Image Award recipient Kim Bass ("Sister, Sister" and "Kenan and Kel").

Consumers will be able to purchase or rent Tyson's Run. "Tyson's Run will be available on Digital and DVD May 17, 2022. Pre Order is now available at Target.com and Amazon.com ."

