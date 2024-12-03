Actor Zachary Levi's Nerd HQ Partners with TimelyCare to Provide Free Mental Health Therapy

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor Zachary Levi and his nonprofit, Nerd HQ, have partnered with TimelyCare, a virtual health and wellbeing provider, to provide free mental health therapy for 400 people.

The 400 individuals will receive one year of access to TimelyCare, which includes virtual therapy sessions, 24-hour on-demand emotional support, self-care resources, a community discussion board, and other online resources. Individuals will be able to register to gain TimelyCare access through nerdhq.org on a first-come, first-served basis.

"The ultimate goal of Nerd HQ has always been to help people with their mental health," said Levi. "We hope to continue to be able to offer therapy to more and more people as we grow as a nonprofit. I am grateful for this partnership with TimelyCare to help make mental health resources more accessible."

The cost of mental health services can be a barrier to accessing professional help. Nerd HQ and celebrity mental health advocates, such as Michael Rosenbaum and Buddy Brown, have been promoting this partnership on social media to reach a wider range of those who need access to free therapy.

"At TimelyCare, we are deeply committed to breaking down barriers to mental health care," said Becky Laman, Chief Strategy Officer at TimelyCare. "This partnership with Nerd HQ allows us to provide equitable access to the right care at the right time, ensuring that individuals who face challenges in accessing care can receive the support they need to thrive."

Founded in 2017, TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities.

Nerd HQ was relaunched by Levi in 2023 to empower individuals by building and strengthening a community, curating edutainment activations through science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), and by providing a means to free therapy for those unable afford it.

Fans can help bring therapy to more people by donating $25 here. Every $25 donated provides one person access to mental health resources for a year.

About TimelyCare

TimelyCare is higher education's most trusted virtual health and well-being provider, with a mission to foster student success and improve the health and well-being of campus communities. Founded in 2017, TimelyCare now serves millions of students, educators and staff at more than 350 campuses nationwide. Its comprehensive suite of services – including mental health counseling, on-demand emotional support, medical care, psychiatric care, health coaching, student success coaching, basic needs assistance, faculty and staff guidance, peer support and self-guided wellness tools – expands the breadth of school resources and empowers students, educators, and staff to be well and thrive in all aspects of their lives.

About Nerd HQ

Nerd HQ is sharpening minds by revolutionizing the mental health and wellness landscape. Getting back to a healthy mind and happy heart. Nerd HQ focuses on providing a means to free therapy, accessible to all! For more information, visit NerdHQ.org.

Nerd HQ is a California nonprofit organized under the Nonprofit Public Benefit Corporation Law for charitable purposes. It is recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt public charity under section 501c3 of the internal revenue code (Federal Tax ID: 83-1827877). Contributions to Nerd HQ are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law.

