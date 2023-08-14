Actress Julianne Michelle Hosts a Dinner on Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Water Mill, NY for Mommy's Heart

News provided by

Mommy's Heart

14 Aug, 2023, 22:51 ET

WATER MILL, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive director and actress Julianne Michelle hosted a dinner on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Water Mill, NY residence of Leslie Barrett to benefit Mommy's Heart, a 501(C)3 supporting abuse survivors with Oscar-winning actor Cuba Gooding, Jr., Claudine De Niro, Mrs. New York America, Yasmeen Gumbs-Breakenridge, Jean Shafiroff, Count Joseph Di Palma, Countess Joycelyn Engle Di Palma, My Unorthodox Life's Ra'ed Saade, and Farzana Neimann. Billy Bob Thornton, Sally Kirkland, Michael Madsen, Myles von Trapp, Florence Anthony, Charles Matthau, Katlean De Monchy, Lorraine Silvetz, Jane Scher, Michael Golia, Tabber Benedict, Kemi Areke, Nellie Scuitto, and Natalie Merkle served on the Host Committee. Speakers included former Brooklyn Assistant District Attorney Charles M. Guria and NYC Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright. Emmy-winning TV host, radio host, best-selling author, and Host Committee member Rita Cosby emceed, and comedian Dan Nainan served as live auctioneer. Auction items included a painting by Byron Keith Byrd, and Rinaldo Skalamera donated 15% of proceeds from the sale of his paintings on display. Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney received the Mommy's Heart 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award. The evening included cocktails, dinner, dessert, performances by Lauren Frazza and jazz pianist Jon Weber, and DJ Remniqe. Guests received evening bags by Stacy Kessler, hair products, and Joulebody health bars.

Sponsors: Makeover Artistry, Donna Sousa, Nafisah Carter hair, Elena Guzman makeup, Steve Bonzagni, S&P Imports, one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces, The Salons at RGE, Robert Baxter, the Wellness Factor & Helios Health products, Jules Hamilton, Innomatic, Bottle Hampton, Cappy's Warehouse Wine & Spirits, Stone Dreamers Cakes, Cowfish, Atlantic Wine & Liquor, Lamplighter Wines & Liquors CO, Lunch Lobster Roll, Héroe De León Tequila, Deluxe Crystal Vodka, Via Carota, Water Mill Wine & Spirits, The Golden Pear, La Parmigiana, Sabrosa Mexican Grill, M20 Associates, and Edgewater Restaurant.

Julianne thanked supporters and spoke about the launch of their pro-bono legal program. "Because of your help, we have begun providing free legal and mental health services to families in need. Our aim is to ensure no parent or child ever has to fear separation for reporting abuse."

Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and NYC Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright announced their support of the Mommy's Heart bill to ensure transparency and accountability in court.

Mommy's Heart provides free legal and mental health services to abuse survivors facing retaliatory lawfare by their abusers.

Contact: [email protected]
www.mommysheartfoundation.com

SOURCE Mommy's Heart

