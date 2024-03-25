Actress Julianne Michelle Hosted a Fundraising Dinner on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, in Palm Beach, Fla. for Mommy's Heart

PALM BEACH, Fla., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Executive director and award-winning actress Julianne Michelle, currently seen in the feature film released in select theatres, Intent Unknown with Eric Roberts, directed by Terence Gordon, hosted another successful fundraising dinner on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the lovely Palm Beach Penthouse residence of James C. Wheat, III to benefit Mommy's Heart, a 501(C)3 supporting victims of abuse facing retaliatory lawfare. Sally Kirkland, Sean Stone, Amy Carlson, Nellie Sciutto, Marysol Patton, Samuel K. Kelley, MD, Myles von Trapp, Florence Anthony, and Alexandra Greenawalt served on the Mommy's Heart Winter Fête Host Committee. Board member, TV personality, executive, and regular on The Real Housewives of Miami, Marysol Patton, gave a heartwarming speech and was honored with the 2024 Mommy's Heart Philanthropy Award for her Outstanding Contributions to Protecting the Vulnerable. Guests included TV personality and real estate investor Harry Dubin, Leigh Ann and Martin Sprock, Jane and Tom Reynolds, Veronica Atkins, Ashley Copeland, Julian Stoopler, Aleta St. James, Billy Hupp, E. Allison and Watson Wright, Julia Rosengren, Antoine Ohanessian, Barbera Thornhill, Bernard Markey, Diana Davis, Gale Brophy, Page Corey, Andrea Bartzen, Izabela Ochocka, James Rosenblum, Lisa Sinclair, Steven Lefton Sharp, and board members Linnda Durré, PhD and Justin Alexander. Radio Host Mic McGann served as live auctioneer. The evening included cocktails, dinner, entertainment, and dessert overlooking the ocean. Guests enjoyed a captivating live performance by opera singer, Leah Danielle. DJ Friendly djed fun classic tunes into the evening. Guests received gift bags featuring gift cards from The Capital Grille and Noho Nails custom luxury nail kits.

Event sponsors included Pola Palm Beach, Atlas Event Rental Co., La Goulue, Casa D'Angelo, Prezzo, Carmine's La Trattoria, Agora Mediterranean Kitchen, Dune Dog Cafe, Avocado Grill, BrickTop's, Sant Ambroeus, Candy's Cake Pops, Scotti's Wines & Liquors, Lynora's, A & M Discount Beverage & Liquor, 4 S Liquors, ABC Fine Wine & Spirits, KOPU Water, Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy, Hamptons Palm Beach Fine Wine & Spirits, The French Wine Merchant, Makeover Artistry by Donna Sousa, Robert Baxter, the Wellness Factor & Helios Health products, Isabel Original International, Isabel Original, Living Original by Isabel Lopez, Drink Your Fantasy, Unique Print NY, Big Time Restaurant Group, and The Notorious Video. Event volunteers included Brian Ross, Judi Bukaitz, Peter Kozdroj, Amy Caron, Aleta Hansen, Corey Malik Steele, Dan Cohen, and Beth Russo Cohen.

In her speech, Julianne thanked the host committee, board, and all supporters. "Can you imagine how devastating it is for these children to be uprooted from their home and not know where mommy is, when they'll ever see mommy, or if mommy even cares about them anymore? Thank you for your support of our mission to provide parents with free legal and mental health services to protect the well-being of these children."

The Mommy's Heart bill proposal was introduced by NYS Assemblymember Rebecca Seawright to the Judiciary Committee in Albany, NY. Its purpose is to ensure transparency and accountability in the family court and make it more difficult for abusers to weaponize the system against their victims.

Mommy's Heart, Inc. (EIN #87-4833078) provides free legal representation and mental health services to parents and children, who escaped domestic abuse but are now facing legal and financial retaliation by their abusers in the court system. Mommy's Heart aims to protect and defend the fundamental rights of fit parents to direct the care and custody of their children, so that no parent ever has to fear losing a child for reporting abuse.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Mommy's Heart