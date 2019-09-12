Actress Lucy Hale and Bayer Launch #WhyIUD Campaign to Educate Women About IUDs

WHIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Actress Lucy Hale is partnering with Bayer, a longstanding leader in women's healthcare, to launch #WhyIUD to help more women get the facts about intrauterine devices (IUDs) so they can make informed decisions with their healthcare provider about their reproductive health, choices and family planning. The campaign, at whyIUD.com, highlights Hale's personal experience with Kyleena® (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) 19.5mg and breaks down some of the most common misperceptions about IUDs so women can be more prepared and confident when talking to their healthcare providers about contraception and their reproductive life plans.

"We as women have the power to make our own decisions about our health. The key is that we educate ourselves and talk to each other about our knowledge and experiences," said Hale. "I didn't know the facts about IUDs until I spoke with my doctor, and after talking with my friends, I learned most of them didn't have accurate information either. I hope that by opening up about my experience with Kyleena, I can help more women have informed conversations with their healthcare providers."

Hale's journey to an IUD is not unique. Bayer's Millennial Women's Health online survey of 1,000 women (ages 18-35) found that they were less knowledgeable about IUDs than other forms of birth control, like the pill. What's more, millennial women had a number of concerns and questions about IUDs, and wanted information from credible sources. Key survey findings include:

Nearly half (45 percent) of millennial women considered themselves knowledgeable about IUDs, but only 28 percent had sought out information about IUDs. 1,2

41 percent could not identify any of the ways IUDs work to prevent pregnancy. 3

Almost one-fifth (17 percent) had never taken a formal sex-ed class.4

Educating women about how IUDs work, and how they may fit their contraceptive needs, is an important step in helping to negate some common misperceptions.

"We are proud to partner with Lucy to help women get the facts about IUDs so they can make knowledgeable decisions with their healthcare provider about their reproductive health," said Yesmean Wahdan, MD, deputy director, Bayer U.S. Medical Affairs, Women's Healthcare. "When women are educated about their bodies and their contraceptive options, they can make powerful decisions about their lives. We hope that Lucy's personal story will inspire other women to talk to their healthcare providers about their family planning needs."

Visit whyIUD.com to get the facts about IUDs and learn more about Lucy's story. You can also engage with Lucy and the #whyIUD community on Instagram and Facebook.

About Kyleena

Kyleena® (levonorgestrel-releasing intrauterine system) is a hormone-releasing IUD that prevents pregnancy for up to 5 years.

Important Safety Information

If you have a pelvic infection, get infections easily, or have certain cancers, don't use Kyleena. Less than 1% of users get a serious pelvic infection called pelvic inflammatory disease (PID).

If you have persistent pelvic or stomach pain or if Kyleena comes out, tell your healthcare provider (HCP). If Kyleena comes out, use back-up birth control. Kyleena may attach to or go through the uterus and cause other problems.

Pregnancy while using Kyleena is uncommon but can be life-threatening and may result in loss of pregnancy or fertility.

Ovarian cysts may occur but usually disappear.

Bleeding and spotting may increase in the first 3 to 6 months and remain irregular. Periods over time usually become shorter, lighter, or may stop.

Kyleena does not protect against HIV or STDs.

Only you and your HCP can decide if Kyleena is right for you. Kyleena is available by prescription only.

For important risk and use information about Kyleena, please see Full Prescribing Information.

About the Bayer "Millennial Women's Health" Survey:

Methodology: The 2018 Bayer "Millennial Women's Health" survey presents the findings of a quantitative online survey conducted by KRC Research from March 28-April 2, 2018 among a sample of 1,000 US women aged 18-35 who use contraception or may consider using contraception in the future.

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to benefit people by supporting efforts to overcome the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. Bayer is committed to the principles of sustainable development, and the Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2018, the Group employed around 117,000 people and had sales of 39.6 billion euros. Capital expenditures amounted to 2.6 billion euros, R&D expenses to 5.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.us or follow us on social media at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

